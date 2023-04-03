Butte area families and leaders tell their stories for the "One Pill Can Kill" campaign that encourages the community to be more aware of the fentanyl epidemic happening in Butte with the goal of stopping preventable deaths.
The stories of Butte's grieving families are all marked by unfathomable loss and frustration.
Our Butte-Silver Bow first responders and city county leaders are dedicated to making a difference in the fight to Keep Butte Safe.
Jeff Graham's story - watch the video:
Additional resources:
Recent DEA lab testing found that 60% of pills laced with fentanyl contain a potentially LETHAL dose
Facts from the DEA
- Criminal drug networks are mass-producing fake pills and falsely marketing them as legitimate prescription pills to deceive the American public.
- Fake pills are easy to purchase, widely available, often contain fentanyl or methamphetamine, and can be deadly.
- Fake prescription pills are easily accessible and often sold on social media and e-commerce platforms, making them available to anyone with a smartphone, including minors.
- Many fake pills are made to look like prescription opioids such as oxycodone (Oxycontin®, Percocet®), hydrocodone (Vicodin®), and alprazolam (Xanax®); or stimulants like amphetamines (Adderall®).
- Fentanyl remains the deadliest drug threat facing this country. It is a highly addictive synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.
- Just two milligrams of fentanyl, the small amount that fits on the tip of a pencil, is considered a potentially deadly dose.
- According to the CDC, 107,622 Americans died of drug poisoning in 2021, with 66 percent of those deaths involving synthetic opioids like fentanyl.