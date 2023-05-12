A Celebration of Excellence recognizes exceptional students who have demonstrated their efforts in the classroom, school, and community, day after day, year after year. Distinguished Scholars were selected on the basis of grade point average; honors and advanced placement courses; school

activities; and community service. Each student selected an educator to recognize who had a significant, positive impact on his or her life and wrote a short message about why that educator was selected. The Butte Education Foundation salutes these fine educators and thanks them for sharing

their talents, knowledge, creativity, and love of learning with our youth. They make a difference in our schools and community, one student and one class at a time.

Student: Joseph Schrader

Parents: Richard & Susan Schrader

Educator: Ms. Colleene Fogarty

Butte High School

Mrs. Fogarty is one of those teachers that you will remember for the rest of your life. Her impact on all her students is amazing, and she is a teacher who always puts her students first. Through all her amazing characteristics, the one that stood out the most was her sense of humor. It was nearly impossible to make it through a class without laughing or cracking a smile at one of her jokes. Her way of teaching chemistry is very clever since she can get the information across without it being too boring or time-consuming and always had her class thinking in a positive way. Her chemistry class was my favorite class last year and since it was my last class of the day it always left me in a positive mood as I left school every day. Mrs. Fogarty is both an amazing teacher and an amazing individual and I hope many others see her the way I do.

Student: Olivia C. Kohn

Parents: Cy Kohn & Kim Murphy Kohn

Educator: Mr. Anthony Hoffman

Butte High School

Though I never had Mr. Hoffman as a teacher in the typical classroom setting, his impact on my education continues to be prominent. I have been involved in Montana History Club since I was a freshman and have worked my way up to becoming president as a senior. Working alongside Mr. Hoffman in History Club has been a pleasure and an honor as I have seen few teachers care as much as he does about the impact he has on students’ lives. His work in the club has created a sense of community that is palpable. Mr. Hoffman has been the wind at my back throughout my senior year, showing support and providing affirmation when I needed it most. He is compassionate and uplifting towards all students and has guided me through unclear waters. As I get ready to leave Butte High, Mr. Hoffman has given me something to be proud of in Montana History Club.

Student: Lauren Powers

Parents: Matt & Nikki Powers

Educator: River Newman

Butte High School

For nearly the past eight years, Mr. Newman has been my teacher and mentor. Our conversations about art, education, and life have helped sculpt my perspective of the world. His devotion and honesty are admirable, but most of all his consideration. I would not have been as successful if I did not have Mr. Newman to coach me through all stressful times. In the past year, as his student aide, I have watched Mr. Newman teach a variety of students. With his patience and flexibility, he creates a classroom that challenges students to flourish. It is teachers like Mr. Newman that solidify my desire to pursue education. I want to one day connect with my students like he does. Through the years, Mr. Newman has been one of my biggest supporters and I truly thank him for everything he has done. He has left an everlasting mark on my education and future.

Student: Bridger Schutte

Parents: Trent & Judi Schutte

Educator: Ms. Michelle St. Pierre

Kennedy Elementary School

Mrs. St. Pierre was my kindergarten teacher, but she helped me the entire time I was at Kennedy Elementary. I have never met someone from her class that did not like her as a teacher, or as a person. She was always kind to me and helped me out, even when she had to go out of her way. For example, I ran track at Kennedy, and she was one of the coaches. She would always go on the long runs with us and push us to keep going. Even at the track meet, she ran the last 100 meters of the 600 with me, cheering me on the entire time. To this day, she stills says hello to me like I am still in her class. She is the most influential teacher that I have ever had and most likely will ever have and has left a lasting impression on me for years to come.

Student: Gianna Liva

Parents: Geno & Jori Liva

Educator: Ms. Jori Liva

West Elementary School

It is commonly said that mothers know best. Through their experiences, they have lived and learned more about life than can be taught. Yet they still attempt to teach us all they know, and my mom, Jori Liva, has done just that. From a young age, my mom has surrounded me with education. By writing stories and doing projects she created a curiosity within me and introduced me to the endless possibilities involved in academics. She taught me the joy of learning and has given me the opportunity to express my love for education to the younger generation. Learning has become one of my favorite things and getting to share my introduction to education with my mom will forever be a memorable experience. My mom was my first teacher, and her lessons will be the ones that guide me throughout the rest of my life.

Student: Taylor Bushman

Parents: Chad & Tori Bushman

Educator: Ms. Wendy Schoonen

Butte High School

Mrs. Schoonen, more commonly known as Frau, has never failed to be the brightest and happiest person every day at school. Her love for teaching has made me grow both as a person and as a student. Every time I walked into her classroom, I knew with full certainty I would leave after an hour of laughing and learning. Not only has she left a monumental impact on me, but also on each student who has been lucky enough to have her. My high school experience would not have been the same without her amusing quirks and lively personality. She has taught me everything from a foreign language to the importance of mental health. Not to mention the countless days spent discussing her future as a flight attendant. While I have only spent two years in Frau’s classroom, her lessons and fun-loving character will be cherished for the rest of my life.

Student: Madison Seaholm

Parents: Brian & Andrea Seaholm

Educator: Ms. Kacey Queer

East Middle School

Mrs. Queer has always been an astounding teacher. I chose her as my top teacher because she always made it enjoyable to come to school. Her positive attitude and bubbly personality motivated me to progress in my school work. I have never been interested in learning about history, but her class made me enjoy history and want to learn more. Many of my classes have been boring and not inspirational, but Mrs. Queer effectively used her knowledge to teach students in a way that made learning enjoyable. I want to thank Mrs. Queer for inspiring me to reach my educational goals.

Student: Ethan Cunningham

Parents: Zach & Annie Cunningham

Educator: Mr. Todd Finstad

Butte High School

I am honored to receive the opportunity to attend the dinner of excellence, as well as host Mr. Todd Finstad. Throughout my education career I have had many great teachers who got me where I am today. However, one teacher in particular, Mr. Finstad, played a crucial role in the development of my educational career. Within four years, he was my math teacher for three, and the classes he taught me Algebra 1, Algebra 2, and Pre-Calculus. His teaching was easy to understand, and if I was ever having trouble, he did not hesitate to take extra time out of his day to help me better understand the topic. The math skills and abilities I learned through his classes have prepared me for my future in college and life. Because of this, I would like to thank Mr. Todd Finstad for truly making a difference in my educational career.

Student: Kevin Donaldson

Parents: Jason & Christina Donaldson

Educator: Ms. Julie Johns

Butte High School

I have been in the public school system for many years now and have had numerous teachers guide me through many different subjects. Yet, none of them were as influential to my life as Mrs. Julie Johns has been. I had Mrs. Johns for Algebra ll Honors my sophomore year, and currently have her in Calculus AP and EGEN 101 for my senior year. Both of the years I have had under Mrs. Johns’ influence have taught me one thing, the value of hard work. She has taught me that as long as I put in the work, I will be able to succeed in anything that I set my mind to. Mrs. Johns is truly one of a kind and has made a lasting permanent influence on me that I am positive will benefit me through college and for the rest of my life.

Student: Camille Kautzman

Parents: Brent & Jesse Kautzman

Educator: Ms. Lindsey Kambich

Butte High School

While I am lucky enough to say I have a village full of influential role models in my life, there are very few who surmount that of Ms. Lindsey Kambich. I first met Ms. Kambich freshman year when she was my English I Honors teacher. I was never overjoyed when walking into an English class, due to my lack of interest in the subject, but Ms. Kambich quickly changed that. She made me enjoy learning about comprehension reading and poems while also teaching me a handful of life lessons. She taught me to always find the light in dark situations, to make the most out of each day, to escape my comfort zone, and that kindness is always the best policy. Ms. Kambich essentially taught me how to be a good human. From the first day of my freshman year when I walked into her classroom, shy and timid, her easy demeanor and bright smile told me she would be more of a mentor than a teacher. She has always given me a shoulder to lean on. No matter what I’m doing in life, she will be there to support me. She gleams kindness, sunshine, and love. Thank you, Ms. Kambich for being such a positive and bright light to all those around you. You will forever hold a special place in my heart. I am honored to have this opportunity to recognize the amazing person you are.

Student: Ashlyn Burnett

Parents: Boyd and Angie Burnett

Educator: Mr. Mike Mengon

Ramsay Elementary

Mr. Mike Mengon, on top of being an incredible teacher, has been an amazing friend and role model to me. He has always inspired and motivated me to push myself to work towards any dreams or aspirations I have had. He made going to school exciting and fun. There was never a dull moment in his classroom, but we were always learning in one way or another. Mr. Mengon has also helped me to realize the importance of making learning an enjoyable experience, and that it doesn’t always have to be mundane. He has helped me to look forward to my future with excitement and optimism, knowing that any experience will be a great one if I choose to make the most of it.

Student: Ladd Hutchinson

Parents: Kevin & Molly Hutchinson

Educator: Ms. Amie Quist

West Elementary School

Mrs. Quist was one of my teachers my fifth-grade year at West Elementary. Over the years she continues to be one of my favorite teachers that I have had so far, hence why I invited her to this banquet. Her enthusiasm for learning in the classroom initiated my drive for school that has kept me on track to be one of the Valedictorians that will graduate from Butte High. It was not only her enthusiasm that caused me to admire her, but Mrs. Quist was also excellent at letting students be themselves. For instance, she indulged in my musical taste by letting me play my favorite songs as “desk fairy”—a job of going around and checking the cleanliness of students’ desks. This is my favorite case of Mrs. Quist embracing individuality. Overall, this short paragraph displays my gratitude for Mrs. Quist and what she adds to our community.

Student: Ryan Tomich

Parents: John & Maureen Tomich

Educator: Ms. Sharon Peters

Butte High School

I started freshman year with a checklist longer than my arm. Classes, meetings, and requirements filled my mind. I had big dreams and a crazy plan to achieve them. When I went looking to her for advice, she smiled and dove into planning with me. She never questioned the feasibility of my goals. Regardless of the difficulty or absurdity, she found a way to help. She asked the hard questions, challenged my ideas, and ensured that every detail was maliciously thought out. Together, over the years, we built this plan and executed it. I am proud to say my dream of attending MIT has come true. Sharon Peters, with her positive fight spirit, was vital in making that possible. I am thankful to have had here as both a mentor and a friend. Although she has sense retired, the impact she had on me continues to live on.

Student: James Hadley

Parents: James & Chrissy Hadley

Educator: Ms. Jennifer Reilly

Kennedy Elementary School

I have had the pleasure of knowing Ms. Reilly for eight years now, and I still think about how she has impacted me. As silly as it sounds, Ms. Reilly made me enjoy my education because after school she would end my day with a high five. Those high fives built a foundation of love for education because I would want to go to school and wait till the end for that sweet, crisp high five. From that day on, I always aspired to try in school and anything I did to earn that high five, or substitute of. To this day, on the off chance I see Ms. Reilly, we catch up on life and high fives; naturally it is physically impossible to high five her that many times, so now we just have one really good high five. I don’t know if she still gives out her high fives, but I hope she does because it was that little action, that little effort, that changed my life to apply myself.

Student: Avery Olsen

Parents: Mark Olsen & Rebecca Ricci

Educator: Mr. Pat Kissell

West Elementary School

Mr. Pat Kissell knows the name, family, and story of every student that walked through the halls of West Elementary. As a child, seeing Mr. Kissell meant getting a high five or some Swedish Fish from his office. The booming voice may have seemed intimidating, but without fail, he had a smile looking back at you. He taught me the importance of compassion, and he continues to show each of his students what it means to truly be a good person. He demonstrates how to care for others, while remaining humble. I strive each day to learn from the generosity and sincerity of Mr. Kissell. Even as I grow up, I still visit West Elementary. Whenever I do, I am reminded of the honorable role model I have always found in Mr. Kissell.

Student: Zane Fredlund

Parents: Erik & Sarah Fredlund

Educator: Ms. Danielle Anderson

West Elementary School

No one teacher has had a more profound impact on my education than Mrs. Anderson. She was only my sixth grade teacher, which was so many years ago, but to this day remains one of the most memorable. Her classroom was a haven for productivity and fun. However, the fun is strangely not what stuck with me the most. What floats in my mind is the one time I was ever punished in grade school. My punishment was to sit inside instead of going out to recess, which is minor, but to a sixth grader it might as well be doomsday. Instead of being upset, I thought about it, and I felt more respect for her, even if I did not know it at the time. Ironically cementing herself into my memory, just for being fair and following through with punishments.

Student: Cameron Tobiness

Parents: Joe Tobiness & Shauna Bennett

Educator: Mr. Guy Wadas

Butte High School

Mr. Wadas, what can I say about my physic teacher, Mr. Wadas. He has inspired me to be creative and to be a great problem solver. Through his teachings I have learned to see a broader picture and put together the pieces of a puzzle. One of my fondest memories of Mr. Wadas happened in 8th grade in his science class. My friend Ryan and I teamed up to create a Rube Goldberg machine. Through the entire process Mr. Wadas encouraged our creativity and problem solving and let us use our own lines of thinking to build a working machine. I will never forget the great experiences or the lessons I learned in his class. One might say that he is a positive non-zero net force because he has impacted my life in an immense way.

Student: Owen Storer

Parents: Michael Storer & Tabatha Hyatt

Educator: Ms. Hannah Telling

Butte High School

Ms. Telling was my teacher for English comp in my senior year. It is her first-year teaching at Butte High and it is my last year attending the school, but I wish that I could’ve had more time in her class because I learned much more from her than how to write a good essay. She allowed for more creative writing by letting us choose a sample of media to analyze. This was something that I never experienced in an English course, so I decided to make the most of it and analyzed a Tenacious D music video. This made writing fun but, writing is still difficult for my STEM focused brain. Ms. Telling gave phenomenal feedback that would progress my writing and could get me out of any rut. She taught me how to use feedback to perfect my craft and to persevere through challenges no matter how hard they are.

Student: Emma Harper

Parents: David & Stacey Harper

Educator: Ms. Nikki Cetraro

Hillcrest Elementary School

I remember the moment I found out I would be in Mrs. Cetraro’s sixth grade class, I was thrilled. The thing that made her stand out is that she always cared about me, even after I left her class. Six years ago, I was inspired to learn and achieve everything that I could. Setting foot in her classroom changed the course of my life, in the most positive way imaginable. Mrs. Cetraro challenged me to take on new tasks in class, she showed me that I am capable of so much more than I ever thought possible. Not only did she mentor me during school and followed me through the rest of my educational career. She created opportunities for me that I am eternally grateful for, including my first job. Without her, I know I wouldn’t be the student, or person, I am today. Mrs. Cetraro, from the bottom of my heart, thank you so much.

Student: Reid Whitlock

Parents: Jeremey & Cara Whitlock

Educator: Mr. Arie Grey

Butte High School

As the most stylish and best dressed teacher, along with the perfectly gelled hair, Arie Grey is a Butte High School masterpiece. From the first day in Coach Grey’s class, he had one of the best environments in the whole school. Grey, as many call him, is always laughing and is quite energetic. From having government discussions, to him teaching us life lessons that will carry with us for many years to come, he is one of the best teachers. He has positively impacted so many students in the school, including me. He includes anybody and everybody in what he does, whether it is coaching or teaching, which shows how influential he is on the school. I tip my hat to Coach Grey for the way he conducts himself, teaches, coaches, and impacts those who walk the halls of Butte High. Thanks Coach for all you do for those at Butte High School.

Student: Riley Doyle

Parents: John & Cheryl Doyle

Educator: Mr. Chris Bugni

West Elementary School

Some people come in and out of our lives for a short amount of time to teach us a life lesson, while others leave an impression on us that will last a lifetime. My 6th grade teacher, Mr. Chris Bugni, was an educator that really made an impact on not only me, but all of his students. He shared his time, interests, and knowledge with his students each day to make learning enjoyable and memorable. At the start of every week, students would have the dreadful assignment of journaling a page about their weekend. A few days after the assignment, Mr. Bugni would return our journals with a page of responses and stories of his own. I didn’t realize it then, but after years of reflection, I now recognize how amazing it was that he took so much time to connect with each student on a personal level. After a few journal entries, it was obvious that we shared many similar interests. We both had a love for sports, hunting, and fishing, therefore allowing us to communicate and joke around with one another on a daily basis. I’ll always remember watching him dissect pheasants and parts of an antelope he had harvested shortly before sharing jerky with the entire class. I will also value all the football cards that he gave me after turning in my weekly spelling list, not to mention the memories I have of the countless recesses that we spent playing baseball with Mr. Bugni being the all-time pitcher. Although every teacher has benefitted me academically and as a person, I take great pride in thanking Mr. Bugni for taking the time to get to know each of his students on a personal level and for teaching us the importance of valuing those that come into your life.

Student: Jonas Sherman

Parents: Chris & Cindy Sherman

Educator: Ms. Patti O’Neill

West Elementary School

Ms. O’Neill made the classroom a place where I truly wanted to be. She did an excellent job at teaching the classes, but also made the classroom a fun environment for the students. With her as my reading and math teacher in third grade, there was never a dull moment in the classroom, and I loved being able to be in her class for two periods a day. Although I was very young, I feel that Ms. O’Neill did an amazing job developing my reading and math skills for early schooling. Not only was she a great teacher, but she also is a supporter of her students. She made sure to say hi and congratulate me after many basketball games throughout my high school basketball career. The time spent in her classroom was very influential for my development as a student and as a person. Thank you, Ms. O’Neill.

Student: Jack Prigge

Parents: Leo & Jen Prigge

Educator: Ms. Kacey Queer

East Middle School

In grade school, I disliked attending class. I was not motivated to learn, and my happiest moments at school were all mischievous. As eighth grade progressed, my outlook on school began to change, and I came to appreciate what school provided for me. Mrs. Queer was a key teacher in this epiphany. She displayed firsthand that learning is inviting and enjoyable, a feeling I had yet to realize. She taught our class about early American History, all the way up to the Civil War. Her teaching style was remarkably engaging, loaded with intriguing information and entertaining projects. I can remember a few days that year when I began to question myself, wondering why I felt motivated to go to school. I did not recognize the reason until the year was over – Mrs. Queer’s class made school fun for the correct reason. Since then, I have attended every day of high school eager to learn and achieve, and Mrs. Queer deserves substantial credibility.