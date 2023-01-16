Big Sky Bravery supports front-line troops

When it comes to helping military veterans, a plethora of programs exist to assist them with returning to normal life after they’ve served. However, active duty service members often don’t receive that kind of attention to help with their mental, physical, and emotional well-being after serving through deployments. That void is what led to the creation of Big Sky Bravery, a non-profit based in Bozeman and the only organization that helps Special Operations Forces (sometimes referred to as SOF) after they’re finished with their deployment but are still enlisted. “In terms of brotherhood and decompression, there’s really no other outlet for Special Operations Forces other than Big Sky Bravery. Everyone who comes through is very appreciative of the level of care and attention and decompression they get here,” said Stewart Lewis, Big Sky Bravery’s development manager. In 2022, Big Sky Bravery held 22 week-long programs throughout the year that were “tailored to tend to the unique needs of these elite military members by building trust, brotherhood, and friendships at this critical time in their lives as a means to improve their psychological and emotional well-being.” That’s up from the 16 week-long programs they provided in 2021. Officers and senior non-commissioned officers from various SOF units “hand select” the troops who they believe most need what Big Sky Bravery provides. They welcome between three and five service members per program, depending on lodging and other seasonal factors. This year the Town Pump Charitable Foundation, in conjunction with Anthem Snacks, donated $5,000 each from sales of Anthem Snacks products sold in 86 Town Pump stores across Montana. Anthem Snacks is a veteran-owned meat snack company founded by former Green Beret Nate Kouhana that is also headquartered near Bozeman. Lewis said those donations will go a long way to help them reach their immediate goals by covering important expenses crucial to each program. “Those funds are used in a vast variety of ways. From covering airfare for recipients, meals and entertainment, ski lift tickets, housing… you name it. Everything goes into our programs and activities, even things like snowmobiling, ski rentals, gear rentals," he said. "We’re very thankful for those donations. As for the impact their programs have had for the enlisted SOF who are chosen to participate, Lewis said he witnesses it almost every day. “I am directly engaged with troops who come through Big Sky Bravery and a lot of the guys and gals allude to fact they have either felt like they’re lost or forgotten by the general public in America. But they feel reassured that there are people who truly care about their well-being, mental health, and how they’re doing as a person. I think a lot of them have re-found rejuvenation and a love for their country. There’s really no other outlet for them and even beyond that, we forge relationships and friendships that last a lifetime. ”On the Big Sky Bravery website, they’ve collected testimonials from the men and women who have participated in their programs as well and many of them echo the sentiments that Lewis conveys. “When I got back from my deployment, I was asked by my leadership to attend Big Sky Bravery in Bozeman, Montana to decompress and relax. My first instinct was that I can’t leave my family again for the whole week. When I finally accepted to attend, I was shocked at how amazing this program was,” one participant said. “The rodeo, fly-fishing, and camping trip were an absolute joy. If the goal is for your participants to unplug a bit, you certainly achieved it. I felt completely free and in-the-moment,” another said of his week with BSB. Lewis also mentioned that thanks to help from generous donations, they have begun to provide services to spouses of SOF troops. “We’re also giving the spouses a chance to take a break and decompress as well. While the war fighters are in the spotlight, the battle at home is just as difficult and we find it very important to give back to those spouses as well,” he said. Each of the organization’s pillars play an important role in how the men and women who participate in the programs are impacted afterward. It’s also what makes it go beyond just a week-long vacation for the troops. Each program features activities that require execution, discussions that warrant ideas and implementation, resulting in meaningful conversations, and proficiency in skills that promote teaching to future generations, and opportunities. Program participants spend the week with one of Big Sky Bravery’s vetted volunteers and form a bond of brotherhood/sisterhood that’s built on trust, respect, and engagement. Big Sky Bravery has served more than 360 Special Operations Forces soldiers and their spouses so far. They have many more programs set for 2023. For more information: bigskybravery.org or facebook.com/bigskybravery