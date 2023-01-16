A Legacy of Giving Back

In 1953 Tom and Mary Ann Kenneally opened the first Town Pump on Harrison Avenue in Butte, MT. During the past 70 years, this Town Pump store has undergone renovations and rebuilds and “Butte 1” still serves the Butte community today. We are proud to be a Montana owned and operated business. We care about the communities we serve. We continue to follow a simple philosophy established by our founders 70 years ago: to take care of our customers, team members, our communities, and our state. In 1999, the Town Pump Charitable Foundation was formed with the mission of providing financial support to Montana charitable organizations with a priority on meeting the basic needs and education of Montana citizens. Through a combination of corporate and foundation giving, 675 grants were awarded totaling over $3.9 million in 2022. Since 2000, over $36 million has been donated statewide. This past year marked the 21st year of our Help Those in Need campaign partnering with 115 food banks, soup kitchens, and homeless shelters across Montana. Over these 21 years, the campaign has raised over $47 million including over $11 million from the Town Pump Charitable Foundation. Town Pump is committed to help our Montana neighbors facing food insecurity through the annual Help Those In Need campaign, Weekend Backpack Meals, Summer Lunch Programs, and No Kid Hungry Montana. You are invited to visit our website at: www.townpumpfoundation.com. There, you will see the programs that we are supporting, as well as a link to our online grant application portal. Thank you for supporting our Montana-owned-and-operated Town Pump family of businesses. With your patronage, we can continue to support communities across Montana.