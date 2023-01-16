A helping hand with dignity for Montana's unhoused neighbors

Homelessness in Montana is growing at an alarming rate. In Montana, homelessness grew by 16% in 2021. Statistics show that Montana has the 14th highest homelessness rate per capita in the United States. Today, over 1,545 Montanans are homeless. The growth in homelessness is impacting all Montanans: senior citizens, young families, single parent households, veterans, and teens. It is a myth to think that homeless people don’t work. The Poverello Center in Missoula reports that over 40 percent of Poverello Center clients are currently working and many more are looking for work. Homeless shelters, warming centers, and rescue missions across the state provide residents with safety and protection from exposure to the weather while reducing the impact on communities due to law enforcement intervention, emergency room care, etc. While services vary from one shelter to another, most shelters provide warm meals, showers, warm bed, laundry facilities, warm clothing, blankets, hygiene items, spiritual care, and in some situations, healthcare. Shelters are dependent on donations, foundation grants, corporate gifts, and — in some cases — government funding to keep their doors open. Through community partnerships, shelters work with agencies to provide assistance in finding transitionary and permanent housing, job skills training, and counseling services. The Montanans Helping Montanans spirit is displayed through the work of homeless shelters across the state.