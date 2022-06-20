B'nai Israel Cultural Center opening for tours

The B'nai Israel Cultural Center, 327 W. Galena St., is opening for public tours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Saturday during the months of June and July, beginning June 23. Visits to the B’nai Center during regular summer hours are free, but donations are welcome.
For details or to book an event, visit B'nai Israel Cultural Center, call 406-782-3280 or visit www.buttearchives.org.
Featured within the B'nai Israel Cultural Center is the All Nations exhibition from the Butte Silver-Bow Archives, which discusses 17 ethnic groups that were influential in the foundation of Butte.