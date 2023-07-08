BILL HERBOOLICH Jul 8, 2023 Jul 8, 2023 Updated 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ♥ In loving memory of BILL HERBOOLICH—on our 56th anniversary.Days come and go without you. I will never get used to you not being with me. love and you every single day so much. love donna 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Butte woman charged with negligent homicide Shania Rose O’Brien made her initial appearance in court. Vehicle-pedestrian accident leaves one man dead Victim was a 23-year-old man. Butte woman charged with health care fraud Heather Marie Bugni pleaded not guilty. Anaconda man charged with rape after senior party in May An 18-year-old Anaconda man has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent after allegedly having sex in late May with a woman incap… Anaconda man dies after ATV crash near Georgetown Lake An Anaconda man died Saturday night after being thrown from an ATV along the Red Lion Road near Georgetown Lake.