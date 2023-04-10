MENU

The Belmont Center for Senior Citizens, 615 E. Mercury St., serves lunches during the week.

The center requests a $5 donation. All seniors are welcome for lunch.

Meals also can be delivered to senior citizen shut-ins. Free, round-trip bus service is available.

Cinnamon rolls and coffee are served from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays. The cost is $1.

Monday — Closed for Easter.

Tuesday — Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, French cut green beans, fruit.

Wednesday — Vegetable beef soup, ham and Swiss sandwich, raspberry parfait, chips, turnover.

Thursday — Birthday dinner — Truzzolino's pastries, coleslaw, buttered peas, gravy, cake and ice cream.

Friday — BBQ brisket, baked beans, potato salad, dinner roll, pudding parfait.

ACTIVITIES

The Belmont offers the following activities:

Craft Circle with Lorisa at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, April 11, and April 25. Get on the sign-up sheet today.

Sneakers Exercise — 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Cost: $1.50 a session.

Bingo — 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Cost: $1.50 plus extra for a blackout.

Pinochle — 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Cost: $1 plus 25 cents a set.

Hearing aid cleaning — 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. s, April 12, at 10:30 a.m.

Woodcarvers — 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.

AARP driving course — 9 a.m. Thursday, April 13 at 9 a.m.

Crochet class — 1 p.m. Thursdays.

Blood pressure check — 11 a.m. Fridays.

Foot clinic — By appointment; call 406-782-8668. Cost: $15 paid to Peggy Dean/Happy Toes.

Rides to medical appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday-Friday; call 24 hours in advance, 406-723-7773. The rides are $5 for a round trip and $3 one way.

Tech Nurses — Wednesdays, April 19, and April 26.

Tech Tips #1 – Tuesday, April 4 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tech Tips #2 – Tuesday, April 18 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.