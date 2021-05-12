You can always spend some time on https://mtstandard.com to browse the latest local news to stay informed but, did you know we have a variety of games available for you to play? Whether you’re a fan of classic word games, number puzzles or strategy and memory games we’ve got something for you in our online Games section! Available 24/7 at https://mtstandard.com/games you can enjoy the classics including crosswords, Battleships, Sudoku and word search or branch out to something new like Hashi. What are you waiting for? Get playing now! (https://mtstandard.com/games)
Beat boredom -- interact with our Games section!
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fire destroyed the iconic M&M Cigar Store in Uptown Butte early Friday morning, taking out the roof and leaving the rest of the building charred and gutted. Nobody was injured but the building was a compete loss.
Smoke enveloped Uptown Butte Friday. It smelled like history disappearing.
There’s nothing left but piles of bricks and charred rubble where the M&M Cigar Store served as an anchor icon to Uptown Butte for 130 years.
Butte police reports
“There is no way to be a perfect mother … but a million ways to be a good one.”
“You know what I like to do in Butte, I like to go down to the M&M Bar and just sit there. Honest to God, it’s like a circus world unfoldi…
Despite lingering pandemic uncertainties and another year without the two biggest festivals in Butte, the summer is shaping up nicely for thos…
Levi McMahon and Anna Trudnowski were name king and queen at Butte High School's annual prom Friday night.
The Montana Trappers Association said Sunday it will not be intimidated by a bomb threat that prematurely ended the group’s banquet Saturday n…