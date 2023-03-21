WISDOM – Big Hole National Battlefield is seeking applicants for its Coyote Camp, Sept. 18-22, and the Summer Speaker Series weekends, July 1-Aug. 13.

Cultural demonstrators share their stories, knowledge and skills about the Big Hole and and their appreciation for the rich history and living culture of the nimí·pu (Nez Perce) and the Big Hole Valley. Previous demonstrators have presented on topics as diverse as traditional nimí·pu foods, flint knapping and fire management in the region.

Coyote Camp is a week-long event for school groups and hosts up to 200 students a day.

Summer Speaker Series demonstrators present programs on weekends throughout the summer.

Contact the park for an application and additional information at BIHO_Visitor_Information@nps.gov or (406) 689-3155. All applications must be received by April 15.

Big Hole National Battlefield is located 10 miles west of Wisdom on Highway 43. The visitor center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily in the summer. Admission is free year round.