DILLON — Backtrack Vocals perform at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 20, at the UM-Western Beier Auditorium, 710 S. Atlantic St. in Dillon, as a part of the Dillon Concert Association’s season.

The five-person professional group sings a cappella that transforms familiar pop, funk, Motown, standards, and Broadway songs with all-new vocal (and beatbox) arrangements. The group regularly performs on stages throughout the nation at performing arts centers, music festivals, and schools.

Dillon Concert Association membership allows admittance into all 2023 performances. Single event tickets will be sold at the door: adult $20, college $10, and student/youth $6.

For more details, contact Laurie Hagenbarth at 406-683-5050 or Pat Brown at 406-925-0618.