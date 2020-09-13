× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Butte's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Backing Arntzen

I have served nearly 8 years in the Montana Legislature where I continuously yielded bipartisan results. My results are a result of the character of the people I have worked with, not their political affiliations.

Elsie Arntzen is one of the people I have worked with over the years, first as a colleague in the legislature and later in her current capacity as Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Elsie's experience as a teacher has gifted her the ability to calmly work with legislators and simplify complex issues down to a level of understanding. But she offers more than 20+ years of teaching experience. She has an unbelievable work ethic and is accessible. Elsie shows up to meetings, the legislature and schools. And she would always answer my calls any day of the week when I had educational related questions.