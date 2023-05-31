KENNEY—Constance "Connie" Corette Kenney, age 85, of Butte, MT, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Connie's family will receive friends on Thursday, June 1st from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 2100 Farragut Avenue in Butte. A reception will immediately follow at St. Ann's Hall. A private interment will take place at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Butte. Memorials may be made to the Butte Food Bank, Butte Central Foundation or Charity of Donor's Choice. Please visit axelsonfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Connie.