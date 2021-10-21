Aspen
Butte police have identified and located the two persons of interest in relation to an assault that took place on the night of Oct. 12.
A 28-year-old Butte man accused of fondling a 15-year-old girl and seeking more sexual encounters apologized Thursday before a judge sentenced…
Three seniors at Butte High School won first place in a Business Professionals of America Shark Tank competition for creating an LED system th…
Two Dillon-area men declared missing earlier this month turned up safe last week in St. George, Utah.
A judge sentenced a Butte woman to 10 years in prison Wednesday for wreaking havoc in the Big M parking lot in 2019, smashing into cars with h…
Idaho bowhunter Raymond Jones went missing on his son's 12th birthday, Sept. 7, 1968. Fifty-three years later, Jones' body was found by another bowhunter, solving a mystery that had long haunted his relatives, including his only son.
- Updated
No public school classes will be held statewide on Thursday and Friday due to the annual educator conferences.