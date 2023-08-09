In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, 341st Missile Maintenance Squadron technicians Airman 1st Class Jackson Ligon (left) and Senior Airman Jonathan Marinaccio connect a re-entry system to a spacer on an intercontinental ballistic missile during a Simulated Electronic Launch Minuteman test in 2020 at a launch facility near Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls. The Air Force has temporarily closed two nuclear launch facilities after finding unsafe levels of a likely carcinogen in air samples at a Montana missile base where a striking number of men and women who served have reported cancer diagnoses.