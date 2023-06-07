Jun 7, 2023 Jun 7, 2023 0 1 of 6 House-made French onion soup comes with homemade cornbread and honey butter. DONNIE SEXTON PHOTOS Sparky's in Dillon is located across the street from the university of Montana Western. Look for the yellow Chevrolet truck parked out front. The drew family opened their Dillon bar and grill in 2002 and their Butte eatery in 2009. The hickory-smoked pulled pork sandwich is served with cornbread and a choice of two sides. Customers can add grilled chicken or house-smoked salmon to the Caesar salad entrée. TheLastBestPlates.com is a digital destination that serves up Montana's tasty food, travel and culture stories … one bite at a time. Related to this story Most Popular Coming soon: Dvele showcases coming foundry in Butte Dvele held a ceremonial groundbreaking Monday for its planned foundry in Butte's business park. Union rally protests dearth of local hires for Walmart project in Butte Union members rallied Saturday in Butte to protest the alleged lack of opportunity to bid on subcontracts for a Walmart project. 'Good Morning America' makes surprise visit to Pekin Noodle Parlor 'Good Morning America' paid a surprise visit Wednesday to the Pekin Noodle Parlor in Uptown Butte and presented Jerry Tam a $40,000 check. Butte High School graduates 288 students Scenes from Butte High School graduation Thursday night Butte-Silver Bow County halts transgender woman’s library lecture Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher said Adria Jawort’s lecture and recent Twitter comments about what she planned to do could have violated recent…