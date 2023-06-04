There were 40 entries for the second annual Jalopy Jamboree on July 2, 1939. an estimated 10,000 people watched the race. Jack Warren won the event, which took place on West Park Street.
Above: Back in 1924, boys of summer took a dip at Clark Park. The 2-foot deep swimming pool was 40 feet in diameter and formally opened on July 29, 1916.
BUTTE-SILVER BOW ARCHIVES
Left: It was the summer of 1961, and these boys were just having some fun. The boy on the bike is Tom daniel and John Coyne is resting on the bank. The others are Jerry Sullivan, Mike Coyne and Steve Sullivan.
TRACY THORNTON, THE MONTANA STAN
Childhood toys, along with photos, are also on display.
TRACY THORNTON, THE MONTANA STANDARD
Seventy years ago, a Butte fireman used a firehose on Quartz Street to cool off the neighborhood kids.
BUTTE-SILVER BOW ARCHIVES
In 1963, Walkerville kids were having fun at the neighborhood playground with the ever-present headframes in the background.
BUTTE-SILVER BOW ARCHIVES
Left: Kids lined up in 1964 to ride on the Columbia Gardens' roller coaster.
Right: Boy Scout Lake was the place for these Butte Boy Scouts in 1927, taking turns on the enormous slide.
