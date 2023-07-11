Two cold, mountain creeks, Old Tim and Cox, meander through the Clemow Cow Camp and later flow into Warm Springs Creek, a tributary of the Big Hole River.
LUKAS PRINOS PHOTOS, THE MONTANA STANDARD
Pale Indian paintbrush emerges from foliage at Clemow Cow Camp. The lush camp was covered on a recent visit with colorful native plants.
Mist drifts through the valley at Clemow Cow Camp, slightly obscuring an abandoned cabin in the distance. The camp was used in the past for high elevation summer grazing for cattle. The cabin might be refurbished by the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest for a recreational rental.
Mist drifts through the valley at Clemow Cow Camp, slightly obscuring an abandoned cabin in the distance. The camp was used in the past for high elevation summer grazing for cattle. The cabin might be refurbished by the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest for a recreational rental.