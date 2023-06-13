Related to this story
Most Popular
Butte roofing contractor William Dunmire was sentenced to 15 years in prison for bilking homeowners.
Dvele held a ceremonial groundbreaking Monday for its planned foundry in Butte's business park.
Fishing guides and outfitters alarmed about declining trout populations in the Big Hole River receive no reply from Gov. Gianforte after urgen…
A judge sentenced a Butte woman to 15 years in prison for fentanyl convictions.
A judge sentenced a Butte man to 30 years in prison Wednesday for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in Butte.