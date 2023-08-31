Kyle Flynn, lead scientist for Save Wild Trout, discusses water-quality monitoring of the Big Hole River at the Jerry Creek Fishing Access site on Aug. 15.
JOSEPH SCHELLER PHOTOS, THE MONTANA STANDARD
Sam Flynn, an assistant for Save Wild Trout's lead scientist Kyle Flynn, Ph.D., adjusts the mount for a sonde, a water-quality measuring device, on the banks of the Big Hole River at the Jerry Creek Fishing Access Site on Aug. 15.
