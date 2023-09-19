Butte Central's Jack Keeley (2) passes the ball during the football game between Butte Central and Corvallis on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum in Butte.
JOSEPH SCHELLER PHOTOS, THE MONTANA STANDARD
Butte Central's Zane Moodry (8) receives a pass while defended by Corvallis' Dillen Potter (2) during the football game between Butte Central and Corvallis on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum in Butte.
Butte Central's Zane Moodry (8) receives a pass while defended by Corvallis' Dillen Potter (2) during the football game between Butte Central and Corvallis on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum in Butte.