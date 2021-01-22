 Skip to main content
Recent Butte, area births listed
Recent Butte, area births listed

Baby blocks

Area births

Dec. 31

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Paisley Marie Driscoll

Parents: Scott and Karina Driscoll. Weight: 4 lbs., 15 oz. Length: 18½ in. Siblings: Parker Driscoll. Grandparents: Brian and Elida Driscoll, Anaconda; Cindy Gorman, Butte; Jeff and Denise Gorman, Butte.

Dec. 31

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Daxton Jacob-Duane Benjamin

Parents: Hailey Stock and Cody Benjamin. Weight: 7 lbs., 1 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Kaydence Benjamin. Grandparents: Kathleen Butler, Anaconda; Jodi Benjamin, Deer Lodge; Brian Benjamin, Deer Lodge; Shawn Ericson, Deer Lodge. Great-grandparents: Margot Smith, Anaconda; Karen and Dennis Cooper, Deer Lodge.

Jan. 5

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Grayson Daniel Brastrup

Parents: Kaycee Laird and Maverick Brastrup, Butte. Weight: 8 lbs., 8 oz. Length: 21 in.

Jan. 6

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Aiden Patrick McCreedy

Parents: Cody and Shelby McCreedy. Weight: 5 lbs., 13.8 oz. Length: 20 in. Grandparents: Tiffany and Kevin McCreedy; Steve Wilkinson; Rhonda Ouchida. Great-grandparents: Ann Wilkinson and Robert Stratch.

Jan. 12

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Kenneth Hayward Bates

Parents: Kenneth and Sarah Bates, Whitehall. Weight: 8 lbs., 6 oz. Siblings: Nathan Riley Bates and Natalia Clorinda Bates. Grandparents: Kenneth and Tina Bates, Whitehall; Albert Wareham, Boulder. Great-grandparents: Kenneth and Marlos Bates, Whitehall; Cheryl and William Frye, Whitehall.

