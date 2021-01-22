Recent Butte, area births listed

Area births
Dec. 31
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Paisley Marie Driscoll
Parents: Scott and Karina Driscoll. Weight: 4 lbs., 15 oz. Length: 18½ in. Siblings: Parker Driscoll. Grandparents: Brian and Elida Driscoll, Anaconda; Cindy Gorman, Butte; Jeff and Denise Gorman, Butte.
Dec. 31
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Daxton Jacob-Duane Benjamin
Parents: Hailey Stock and Cody Benjamin. Weight: 7 lbs., 1 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Kaydence Benjamin. Grandparents: Kathleen Butler, Anaconda; Jodi Benjamin, Deer Lodge; Brian Benjamin, Deer Lodge; Shawn Ericson, Deer Lodge. Great-grandparents: Margot Smith, Anaconda; Karen and Dennis Cooper, Deer Lodge.
Jan. 5
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Grayson Daniel Brastrup
Parents: Kaycee Laird and Maverick Brastrup, Butte. Weight: 8 lbs., 8 oz. Length: 21 in.
Jan. 6
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Aiden Patrick McCreedy
Parents: Cody and Shelby McCreedy. Weight: 5 lbs., 13.8 oz. Length: 20 in. Grandparents: Tiffany and Kevin McCreedy; Steve Wilkinson; Rhonda Ouchida. Great-grandparents: Ann Wilkinson and Robert Stratch.
Jan. 12
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Kenneth Hayward Bates
Parents: Kenneth and Sarah Bates, Whitehall. Weight: 8 lbs., 6 oz. Siblings: Nathan Riley Bates and Natalia Clorinda Bates. Grandparents: Kenneth and Tina Bates, Whitehall; Albert Wareham, Boulder. Great-grandparents: Kenneth and Marlos Bates, Whitehall; Cheryl and William Frye, Whitehall.