Recent Butte, area births listed

May 24
In St. Vincent’s Hospital, Portland, Oregon
Boy: Hudson Daniel Wheeler
Parents: Brian and Melissa Wheeler, Portland, Oregon. Weight: 8 lbs, 2 oz. Length: 20½ in. Siblings: Joseph Wheeler. Grandparents: Dan and Janet Wheeler, Fairmont; Ken and Beth McBride, Portland. Great-Grandparents: Flavia Niebergall, Portland.
Sept. 18
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Lillyonna Mae Sepulveda
Parents: Alexus Scott and Kobe Sepulveda. Weight: 7 lbs., 4 oz. Grandparents: Jim and Barb Scott, Butte; Koriena O’Hern, Alberton; the late Marcus Sepulveda. Great-grandparents: Ed and Kathleen Scott, Butte; Kim Freeborn, Butte.
Sept. 18
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Ace Hook
Parents: Josh Hook and Misty Lindbo, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 11 oz. Length: 19¼ in. Grandparents: Shane Riley, Butte; Gerri Butler, Anaconda; Barbara Bieberdorf, Butte; Eric Lindbo, Plains. Great-grandparents: Rose Riley, Butte; Jack Hook, Butte; Ronda Cochern; Terry Cochern, Anaconda.
Sept. 20
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Raelynn Lee Halvorsen
Parents: Donavan and Samantha Halvorsen, Butte. Weight: 8 lbs., 2 oz. Length: 21 in. Siblings: Aiden Much, Michael Halvorsen and Johnathan Halvorsen. Grandparents: Dan Schneider, Butte; Annette DeBerti, Butte; Rob Fisher, Butte; Sandi Fisher, Butte. Great-grandparents: Jack and Judy Fisher; Don and Carol DeBerti; Sandy Warner.
Sept. 28
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Riggin John Bates
Parents: John and Karissa Bates. Weight: 7 lbs., 4.9 oz. Length: 21 in. Siblings: Remee Bates. Grandparents: Susie Dankers, Deere Lodge; Linda and Scott Ward, Florence; Alan and Denise Bates, Toledo, Washington.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!