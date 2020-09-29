 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recent Butte, area births listed
0 comments
top story

Recent Butte, area births listed

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

May 24

In St. Vincent’s Hospital, Portland, Oregon

Boy:  Hudson Daniel Wheeler

Parents: Brian and Melissa Wheeler, Portland, Oregon. Weight: 8 lbs, 2 oz. Length:  20½ in. Siblings: Joseph Wheeler. Grandparents: Dan and Janet Wheeler, Fairmont; Ken and Beth McBride, Portland. Great-Grandparents: Flavia Niebergall, Portland.

Sept. 18

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Lillyonna Mae Sepulveda

Parents: Alexus Scott and Kobe Sepulveda. Weight: 7 lbs., 4 oz. Grandparents: Jim and Barb Scott, Butte; Koriena O’Hern, Alberton; the late Marcus Sepulveda. Great-grandparents: Ed and Kathleen Scott, Butte; Kim Freeborn, Butte.

Sept. 18

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Ace Hook

Parents: Josh Hook and Misty Lindbo, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 11 oz. Length: 19¼ in. Grandparents: Shane Riley, Butte; Gerri Butler, Anaconda; Barbara Bieberdorf, Butte; Eric Lindbo, Plains. Great-grandparents: Rose Riley, Butte; Jack Hook, Butte; Ronda Cochern; Terry Cochern, Anaconda. 

­

Sept. 20

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Raelynn Lee Halvorsen

Parents: Donavan and Samantha Halvorsen, Butte. Weight: 8 lbs., 2 oz. Length: 21 in. Siblings: Aiden Much, Michael Halvorsen and Johnathan Halvorsen. Grandparents: Dan Schneider, Butte; Annette DeBerti, Butte; Rob Fisher, Butte; Sandi Fisher, Butte. Great-grandparents: Jack and Judy Fisher; Don and Carol DeBerti; Sandy Warner.

Sept. 28

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Riggin John Bates

Parents: John and Karissa Bates. Weight: 7 lbs., 4.9 oz. Length: 21 in. Siblings: Remee Bates. Grandparents: Susie Dankers, Deere Lodge; Linda and Scott Ward, Florence; Alan and Denise Bates, Toledo, Washington.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News