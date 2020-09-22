 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recent Butte, area births listed
0 comments
top story

Recent Butte, area births listed

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 10

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Hunter Rose Seebecker

Parents: Chase Seebecker and Christine Sellers. Weight: 7 lbs., 7 oz. Length: 18½ in. Siblings: Alexis Gabrielle Coffey. Grandparents: Tim and Dawn Seebecker of Mauston, Wisconsin; David Sellers, Butte; Cynthia Ruggieri, Anaconda; Robin D. Kennedy, Anaconda. Great-grandparents: Harold and Janice Seebecker, Mauston, Wisconsin. 

Sept. 12

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Megan Lynn Bahr

Parents: Eric and Kathryn Bahr, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 14 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Michael John Bahr. Grandparents: Gayle Bahr, Billings; Peter and Sheree Longo, Billings; Ken and Linda Bahr, Punta Gorda, Florida. Great-grandparents: The late Carl Marohn, Helena; Wilma McElvain, Billings.

Sept. 13

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Hagen William McMullen

Parents: Ashley Kennedy and Sean McMullen. Weight: 7 lbs., 11.6 oz. Length: 20¼ in. Siblings: Nakole Anderson and Marcus McMullen. Grandparents: Bill and Angie Kennedy; Christy and George Samuelson. Great-grandparents: Sandy and Harry Rawson, Faye and Bob Chambers; Jean and Joe Kennedy.

Sept. 14

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Lenni Ray Cooney

Parents: Wyatt and Megan Cooney. Weight: 8 lbs., 8.2 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Luke and Justin Cooney. Grandparents: April Collins, Helena; Jody Taylor, Blackfoot, Idaho; Don Cooney, Butte; Reyna Cooney, Butte.

Sept. 19

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Mckenzie Grace Helfrich

Parents: Karen and John Helfrich. Weight: 6 lbs., 10.3 oz. Length: 18½ in. Siblings: Brooklyn June Helfrich. Grandparents: Douglas and Louise Gillespie, Idaho. Great-grandparents: Bob and Marie Hartley, Maine.  

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News