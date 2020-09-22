Recent Butte, area births listed

Sept. 10
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Hunter Rose Seebecker
Parents: Chase Seebecker and Christine Sellers. Weight: 7 lbs., 7 oz. Length: 18½ in. Siblings: Alexis Gabrielle Coffey. Grandparents: Tim and Dawn Seebecker of Mauston, Wisconsin; David Sellers, Butte; Cynthia Ruggieri, Anaconda; Robin D. Kennedy, Anaconda. Great-grandparents: Harold and Janice Seebecker, Mauston, Wisconsin.
Sept. 12
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Megan Lynn Bahr
Parents: Eric and Kathryn Bahr, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 14 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Michael John Bahr. Grandparents: Gayle Bahr, Billings; Peter and Sheree Longo, Billings; Ken and Linda Bahr, Punta Gorda, Florida. Great-grandparents: The late Carl Marohn, Helena; Wilma McElvain, Billings.
Sept. 13
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Hagen William McMullen
Parents: Ashley Kennedy and Sean McMullen. Weight: 7 lbs., 11.6 oz. Length: 20¼ in. Siblings: Nakole Anderson and Marcus McMullen. Grandparents: Bill and Angie Kennedy; Christy and George Samuelson. Great-grandparents: Sandy and Harry Rawson, Faye and Bob Chambers; Jean and Joe Kennedy.
Sept. 14
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Lenni Ray Cooney
Parents: Wyatt and Megan Cooney. Weight: 8 lbs., 8.2 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Luke and Justin Cooney. Grandparents: April Collins, Helena; Jody Taylor, Blackfoot, Idaho; Don Cooney, Butte; Reyna Cooney, Butte.
Sept. 19
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Mckenzie Grace Helfrich
Parents: Karen and John Helfrich. Weight: 6 lbs., 10.3 oz. Length: 18½ in. Siblings: Brooklyn June Helfrich. Grandparents: Douglas and Louise Gillespie, Idaho. Great-grandparents: Bob and Marie Hartley, Maine.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!