Recent Butte, area births listed

Jan. 4
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Ivy Rose Tauscher
Parents: Ashleigh Wiltsie and Scott Tauscher. Weight: 5 lbs., 13 oz. Length: 19¼ in. Grandparents: Charles and Cathy Wiltsie, Butte; Bill and Debbie Tauscher, Butte. Great-grandparents: Ron and Muriel McOmber, Anaconda; Patty Lloyd, Butte.
Jan. 2
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Amarah Ann Russell
Parents: Kyle and Rebecca Russell. Weight: 6 lbs., 15.2 oz. Length: 18¾ in. Grandparents: Kelly and Ken Mattila; Anna and Tim Russell; Grace and Steve Trefzger. Great-grandparents: Marie and Jack Russell; Patricia Martinez.
Jan. 1 — New Year’s Baby
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Legacy Le LaTray
Parents: Robb and Tish LaTray. Weight: 5 lbs., 6.4 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Legend LaTray. Grandparents: Raymond and Trish Johns, Washington; Jim and Debbie Beauchamp, Butte; and the late Butch LaTray. Great-grandparents: Dennis and Marianne Pettitt, California; Faye and the late Lindy Fortunati, Butte; the late Paul and Ruby LaTray.
Dec. 31
In Seattle, Washington
Boy: Elijah Ryan Tiffany
Parents: Dan Tiffany and Keli Stosich Tiffany. Weight: 7 lbs., 9 oz. Length: 21 in. Siblings: Lola and Leo Tiffany. Grandparents: Steve and Mary Jo Stosich, Butte; Gordon and Peggy Tiffany, Richland, Washington. Great-grandparents: Ione McCarthy, Butte.
Dec. 31
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Cormac Matthew Maloney
Parents: Shayla Mulcahy and Trenton Maloney , Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 10 oz. Length: 21 in. Grandparents: Colleen and Travis Kahm, Butte; Ryan Maloney, Deer Lodge; Raelene and Moe Mulcahy, Las Vegas, Nevada. Great-grandparents: Sandy and Pat Maloney, Butte. Great-great-grandparents: Joe and Mary Maloney, Butte.
Dec. 30
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Jordan Lucas Bracco
Parents: Lucas and Mariah Bracco, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 7 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Taylor and Rylei. Grandparents: Deb Sederquest and Blaine Peterson Crosby; Douglas and Twila Huck, Williston, North Dakota; Antone Bracco, Butte; the late Linda Dahlman, Butte. Great-grandparents: Christ and Mary Jane Huck, Williston, North Dakota; Joyce Hartley, Butte.
Dec. 29
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Haven Rose Blubaugh
Parents: Ashton Blubaugh and Reece Rigby, Deer Lodge area. Weight: 6 lbs., 11 oz. Length: 20 in.
Dec. 29
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Daxton David Lee Clark
Parents: Trey Clark and Allonah Lester, Butte. Weight: 8 lbs., 7 oz. Length: 21 in. Grandparents: Shauna McDaniel, Butte; Bill Lester, Butte; Dustin Clark, Butte; Amanda Laverdure, Great Falls. Great-grandparents: Patricia Schafer, Butte; Bill McDaniel, Butte.
Dec. 28
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Knox Kumar Sharma
Parents: Si and Keli Sharma, both of Butte. Weight: 8 lbs., 12 oz. Length: 21 in. Siblings: Axton Zemljak-McGrath. Grandparents: Mike and Molly Zemljak, Butte; Jacky and Suzan Sharma, Anacortes, Washington.
Dec. 27
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Madison Berkeley Mihailovich
Parents: Corey and Kristy Mihailovich, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 9 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Paige and Sammy. Grandparents: Rick and Jackie Rawson, Butte; Mitch and Jo Mihailovich, Butte.
Dec. 25
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Lee Thomas Crawford
Parents: Mary Gane and Lee Crawford, Butte. Weight: 8 lbs., 8 oz. Length: 20.1 in. Siblings: Paulo Juan and Damon Pilot. Grandparents: Mary Crawford and Tom Crawford, Bozeman. Great-grandparents: Dick Crawford and Gwethlyn Crawford; Jen Rassmussen and Archie Rassmussen.
Dec. 25
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Ronan Adam Voegely
Parents: Ryan and Stephanie Voegely. Weight: 6 lbs., 13.5 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Rayleena Crane, Sariena Crane and Zaylee Voegely. Grandparents: Karrie and Dan Murray; Diane and Robert Voegely. Great-grandparents: Bev and Jerry Freeman; Linda Murray; Ruby McIntire.
Dec. 24
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Lydia Michelle Martin
Parents: Gregory and Jennifer Martin, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 2 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Alexander Weiss and Nikolas Weiss. Grandparents: Scott and Michelle Martin, Wooster, Ohio; Angela K. Garrett, Columbus, Ohio.
Dec. 23
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Odin Dean Nelson
Parents: Jacqulynne Leggitt and Brandon Nelson, Butte. Weight: 8 lbs., 5 oz. Length: 21½ in. Siblings: Kobe Dagen, Paitanne Dagen, Makynnleigh Nelson and Mallareigh Nelson. Grandparents: Tammy Wolcott, Butte; Tom Werner, Butte; Lisa Littlefield, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; the late Brian Nelson; Ken Leggitt, Butte; Angie Leggitt, Butte; Craig Littlefield, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Great-grandparents: Vi Wolcott, Butte; Sandra Radonich, Anaconda; Dave Nelson, Anaconda.
Dec. 22
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Owen John McQueary
Parents: Clay McQueary and Saidee Johnston, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 1 oz. Length: 20¼ in. Grandparents: Carl and Lynn McQueary, Butte; John and Angela Johnston, Butte. Great-grandparents: Ramona McQueary, Deer Lodge; Susan Bennetts, Butte; John and Carol Johnston, Butte.
Dec. 21
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Jaylynn Denise Shettel
Parents: Brystal Hemphill and Adam Shettel, Butte. Weight: 5 lbs., 13 oz. Length: 18¾ in. Siblings: Jayden Shettel and William Shettel. Grandparents: Lorie Walton King; Karen Smith; Shanna Hemphill.