Recent Butte, area births listed

Jan. 4

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Ivy Rose Tauscher

Parents: Ashleigh Wiltsie and Scott Tauscher. Weight: 5 lbs., 13 oz. Length: 19¼ in. Grandparents: Charles and Cathy Wiltsie, Butte; Bill and Debbie Tauscher, Butte. Great-grandparents: Ron and Muriel McOmber, Anaconda; Patty Lloyd, Butte.

Jan. 2

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Amarah Ann Russell

Parents: Kyle and Rebecca Russell. Weight: 6 lbs., 15.2 oz. Length: 18¾ in. Grandparents: Kelly and Ken Mattila; Anna and Tim Russell; Grace and Steve Trefzger. Great-grandparents: Marie and Jack Russell; Patricia Martinez.

Jan. 1 — New Year’s Baby

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Legacy Le LaTray