Recent Butte, area births listed
Sept. 27

In Jersey Shore Medical Center, Howell, New Jersey

Twin girls: Wynne and Taye Richardson

Parents: Ryan and Tori Richardson, Howell, New Jersey. Weight: Wynne — 8 lbs., 4 oz.; Taye — 6 lbs., 11 oz. Siblings: Grier Richardson, Mazzi Richardson, Rhett Richardson. Grandparents: Sheila and Ross Richardson, Butte; Shelly Rewerts, Shelby; Ray Wanty, Las Vegas, Nevada. Great-grandparents: Gloria Rewerts, Libby; Betty Wanty, Dillon.  

Sept. 29

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Oliver Joshua Raymond Mullen-Hall

Parents: Emily Mullen and Haven Hall. Weight: 6 lbs., 15 oz. Length: 18½ in.

Oct. 1

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Madison Ann Hargis

Parents: Chris and Katie Hargis, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 6 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Rain Seifert, Leila Hargis. Grandparents: Debra Dolloff, Butte; Bob and Dannette Hellwig, Whitehall. Great-grandparent: Nina Hargis Conway, Arkansas.  

Oct. 1

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Elaya Iris Villanueva

Parents: Chenia and Jesus Villanueva. Weight: 9 lbs., 9.3 oz. Length: 20.47 in. Siblings: Viviana Roseferry Villanueva, Ann Marie Dez Villanueva. Grandparents: Maria and Sergio Villanueva; Cheri Perez. Great-grandparents: Del and Pauline Nicholson.

Oct. 2

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Sophia Karrington Doyle

Parents: Melynn Hossack and Brodi Doyle, Butte. Weight: 8 lbs., 5 oz. Length: 19¼ in. Grandparents: Terri (Hossack) Johnson and Terrance Johnson, Butte; Bruce Hossack, Butte. Great-grandparents: Debbie Young, Butte; the late Robert Doyle Jr., Butte; the late Mary Kay Davis, Butte. 

Oct. 4

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Emberly Dawn Deadrick

Parents: Dax Deadrick and Sydney Bates, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 7 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Kayleigh Bates and Beau Bates. Grandparents: Lance Deadrick, South Heart, North Dakota; Tiffinie Greenrock; Zanae and Hal Bates, Butte. Great-grandparents: Sherry Albert; Raymond Deadrick, Las Vegas, Nevada; Lynda and Tom Davis, Wise River, Don McLean, Butte. 

Oct. 4

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Sampson Michael Eugene

Parents: Tara Denison and Dennis Nelson. Weight: 8 lbs., 1 oz. Length: 20½ in. Siblings: Neldon Denison, Drake Denison, Owen Nelson-Denison and Lilee Nelson. Grandparents: Joe Bentak, Deer Lodge; the late Diane Peltier; the late Jesse and Lillian Nelson. Great-grandparents: the late William and Martha Peltier.  

