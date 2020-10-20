Recent Butte, area births listed

Sept. 27
In Jersey Shore Medical Center, Howell, New Jersey
Twin girls: Wynne and Taye Richardson
Parents: Ryan and Tori Richardson, Howell, New Jersey. Weight: Wynne — 8 lbs., 4 oz.; Taye — 6 lbs., 11 oz. Siblings: Grier Richardson, Mazzi Richardson, Rhett Richardson. Grandparents: Sheila and Ross Richardson, Butte; Shelly Rewerts, Shelby; Ray Wanty, Las Vegas, Nevada. Great-grandparents: Gloria Rewerts, Libby; Betty Wanty, Dillon.
Sept. 29
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Oliver Joshua Raymond Mullen-Hall
Parents: Emily Mullen and Haven Hall. Weight: 6 lbs., 15 oz. Length: 18½ in.
Oct. 1
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Madison Ann Hargis
Parents: Chris and Katie Hargis, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 6 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Rain Seifert, Leila Hargis. Grandparents: Debra Dolloff, Butte; Bob and Dannette Hellwig, Whitehall. Great-grandparent: Nina Hargis Conway, Arkansas.
Oct. 1
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Elaya Iris Villanueva
Parents: Chenia and Jesus Villanueva. Weight: 9 lbs., 9.3 oz. Length: 20.47 in. Siblings: Viviana Roseferry Villanueva, Ann Marie Dez Villanueva. Grandparents: Maria and Sergio Villanueva; Cheri Perez. Great-grandparents: Del and Pauline Nicholson.
Oct. 2
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Sophia Karrington Doyle
Parents: Melynn Hossack and Brodi Doyle, Butte. Weight: 8 lbs., 5 oz. Length: 19¼ in. Grandparents: Terri (Hossack) Johnson and Terrance Johnson, Butte; Bruce Hossack, Butte. Great-grandparents: Debbie Young, Butte; the late Robert Doyle Jr., Butte; the late Mary Kay Davis, Butte.
Oct. 4
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Emberly Dawn Deadrick
Parents: Dax Deadrick and Sydney Bates, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 7 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Kayleigh Bates and Beau Bates. Grandparents: Lance Deadrick, South Heart, North Dakota; Tiffinie Greenrock; Zanae and Hal Bates, Butte. Great-grandparents: Sherry Albert; Raymond Deadrick, Las Vegas, Nevada; Lynda and Tom Davis, Wise River, Don McLean, Butte.
Oct. 4
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Sampson Michael Eugene
Parents: Tara Denison and Dennis Nelson. Weight: 8 lbs., 1 oz. Length: 20½ in. Siblings: Neldon Denison, Drake Denison, Owen Nelson-Denison and Lilee Nelson. Grandparents: Joe Bentak, Deer Lodge; the late Diane Peltier; the late Jesse and Lillian Nelson. Great-grandparents: the late William and Martha Peltier.
