Recent Butte, area births listed

Oct. 6
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Corbin Norman Hasson
Parents: Bryce and Rosalee Hasson. Weight: 7 lbs., 7.2 oz. Length: 20½ in. Siblings: Autumn Clair Hasson. Grandparents: Dianna Weikel, Bozeman; Dion Hasson, Manhattan; Brenna Haines-Albracht and Jerry Haines, Butte. Great-grandparents: Sandra Hasson; Donald Hasson, California; Faye Wilson; Frank Cooney, Montana.
Oct. 9
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Victoria Isabella Johnson
Parents: Travis and Alicia Johnson, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 9 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Nitasha Johnson and Anthony Johnson. Grandparents: Charles Johnson, Anaconda; Sandra Johnson, Anaconda; Jim Jones, Butte; Mary Alice Jones, Butte. Great-grandparents: Shirley Wendt, Anaconda.
Oct. 11
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Carter Alan Elings
Parents: Debra and Nicholas Elings, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 1 oz. Length: 20¼ in. Grandparents: Denise and Roger Elings, Conrad; Arline and Fred (Donald) Foster, Sun City West, Arizona. Great-grandparents: Irene Grimmer, Spokane, Washington; Robert Grimmer; the late Ruth and Lester Elings; the late Patricia and Bud Fry; the late LaVerna and Lee Foster.
Oct. 12
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Denver Rae Davenport
Parents: Levi and Rachel Davenport. Weight: 8 lbs., 7 oz. Length: 20¾ in. Siblings: Jax Davenport. Grandparents: Eileen Joyce, Butte; Elaine Lisac, Butte; Al Davenport, Butte.
Oct. 12
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Jaxson Lane Paulsen
Parents: Austyn and Loretta Paulsen, Whitehall. Weight: 6 lbs., 8 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Camryn Paulsen. Grandparents: Luke and Lisa Vossler, Boulder; Shawn and Brenda Paulsen, Jefferson City. Great-grandparents: Patty Vossler, Boulder; Dariene Gonzales, Alberton; Gloria Barrett, Jefferson City; Jay and Krys Paulsen, White Sulphur Springs; Myrna Paulsen, Helena.
Oct. 12
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Zailynn Jayd Craik
Parents: Kylee Craik, Butte. Weight: 5 lbs., 7 oz. Length: 18½ in. Grandparents: Kristi Craik, Butte. Great-grandparents: Terry Craik, Butte; Gladys Brown, Butte.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!