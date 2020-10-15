Recent Butte, area births listed

Parents: Debra and Nicholas Elings, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 1 oz. Length: 20¼ in. Grandparents: Denise and Roger Elings, Conrad; Arline and Fred (Donald) Foster, Sun City West, Arizona. Great-grandparents: Irene Grimmer, Spokane, Washington; Robert Grimmer; the late Ruth and Lester Elings; the late Patricia and Bud Fry; the late LaVerna and Lee Foster.