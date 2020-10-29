Recent Butte, area births listed

Oct. 20
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Callen James Van Howten
Parents: Ashalee Witzel, Whitehall; Hartson Van Houten, Sheridan. Weight: 5 lbs., 10 oz. Length: 19 in. Grandparents: Cliff and Jennifer Witzel, Whitehall; Eric and Shawna Van Houten, Sheridan. Great-grandparents: Steve and Laurie Dorvall, Whitehall; Dorothy Scott, Sheridan; Lee and Yvette Van Houten, Sheridan.
Oct. 21
In Bozeman
Boy: Wyatt Robert McNamee
Parents: Patrick and Brittany McNamee, Bozeman. Weight: 6 lbs., 13.9 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Liam Michael McNamee. Grandparents: Bob and Daniela “Dee” Scalabrin, Butte; the late Michael McNamee; the late Debra Schuster. Great-grandparents: the late Michael Muffich Sr. and the late Frances Muffich; the late Helen McNamee.
Oct. 22
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Iris Lynn Lansing
Parents: Elizabeth Decharme-Curran and Ryan Lansing, Butte. Weight: 4 lbs., 14 oz. Length: 17½ in.
Oct. 27
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Clayton Leo Christians
Parents: Kayla and Tyler Christians, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 4 oz. Length: 19½ in. Siblings: Kamden Christians. Grandparents: Lisa and Jay Raymond, Butte; Karl and Rae Lynn Christians, East Helena. Great-grandparents: Leo Calcaterra, Canyon Ferry; Terry Raymond, Canyon Ferry.
Oct. 27
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Bodhi Vincent Blaz
Parents: Ryan and Hannah Blaz. Weight: 7 lbs., 1 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Addison Littlefield. Grandparents: Deeana and Gary Soushek, Anaconda; Janice and Terry Blaz, Anaconda. Great-grandparents: Doris and Earl Soushek, Maple Valley, Washington; Doris Blaz, Anaconda.
Oct. 28
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Kade Eugene Sternod
Parents: Holly and Michael Sternod. Weight: 6 lbs., 9 oz. Length: 18¾ in. Siblings: Keilynn, Dakoda, Kole and Michael. Grandparents: Whitney Remillard, Butte; Toni Lindstrom; Danny Sternod; Rusty Cunningham; Barry Motes and Denise Sternod, all of Washington. Great-grandparents: Gary and Linda Lindstrom, Washington; Diana Remillard, Dillon.
