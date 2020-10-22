Recent Butte, area births listed

Oct. 20
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Eastyn Marie Clark
Parents: Cramer Clark and Olivia McQueary. Weight: 7 lbs., 14.8 oz. Length: 19 in. Grandparents: Rebecca McNeil and Scott McNeil, Deer Lodge.
Oct. 19
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Ryvver Rose Thrasher
Parents: Chelsi Thrasher. Weight: 8 lbs., 9 oz. Length: 21 in. Siblings: Memphys Thrasher and Lyncoln Thrasher. Grandparents: Staci Thrasher and Paul Gunnels, Butte; Lee-Ann and Wally Butt, Butte. Great-grandparents: Barbara Boley, Kalispell.
Oct. 15
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Salem Jude Acuna
Parents: Grace Petersen and Alejandro Acuna-Padilla, Butte. Weight: 5 lbs., 12 oz. Length: 19 in. Grandparents: Jennifer and Dean Petersen, Butte; Susan Giovanini, Bossier City. Great-grandparents: Patsy White, Butte; Jack and Barb Harry, Butte.
Oct. 15
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Maebri Glenna Boyle
Parents: Abigail Larson and Dylan Boyle. Weight: 6 lbs., 6.9 oz. Length: 18½ in. Grandparents: Tera Larson; Keith Larson; Ronda Boyle; Allen Boyle; all from Butte. Great-grandparents: Betty Whitaker; Ted Larson; Ronald Burgess; all from Butte.
Oct. 13
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Blake Leigh Pokorny
Parents: Matt and Katelyn Pokorny, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs. Length: 18 in. Siblings: Payton Pokorny. Grandparents: Phil Dean of Butte and the late Mary Dean; Joni and the late Mark Pokorny, Portland, Oregon.
Oct. 12
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Ryver-Rose Aurora Becker
Parents: Brandy Snow and Rod Becker, Butte. Weight: 4 lbs., 9 oz. Length: 17¼ in. Siblings: Johnathan Becker, Jessie Gonzalez, Mia Gonzalez. Grandparents: Jana Mitchell, Butte; Edward Mitchell, Butte.
