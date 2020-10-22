 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recent Butte, area births listed
0 comments
top story

Recent Butte, area births listed

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
baby

Oct. 20

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Eastyn Marie Clark

Parents: Cramer Clark and Olivia McQueary. Weight: 7 lbs., 14.8 oz. Length: 19 in. Grandparents: Rebecca McNeil and Scott McNeil, Deer Lodge.

Oct. 19

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Ryvver Rose Thrasher

Parents: Chelsi Thrasher. Weight: 8 lbs., 9 oz. Length: 21 in. Siblings: Memphys Thrasher and Lyncoln Thrasher. Grandparents: Staci Thrasher and Paul Gunnels, Butte; Lee-Ann and Wally Butt, Butte. Great-grandparents: Barbara Boley, Kalispell.

Oct. 15

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Salem Jude Acuna

Parents: Grace Petersen and Alejandro Acuna-Padilla, Butte. Weight: 5 lbs., 12 oz. Length: 19 in. Grandparents: Jennifer and Dean Petersen, Butte; Susan Giovanini, Bossier City. Great-grandparents: Patsy White, Butte; Jack and Barb Harry, Butte.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Oct. 15

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Maebri Glenna Boyle

Parents: Abigail Larson and Dylan Boyle. Weight: 6 lbs., 6.9 oz. Length: 18½ in. Grandparents: Tera Larson; Keith Larson; Ronda Boyle; Allen Boyle; all from Butte. Great-grandparents: Betty Whitaker; Ted Larson; Ronald Burgess; all from Butte.

Oct. 13

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Blake Leigh Pokorny

Parents: Matt and Katelyn Pokorny, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs. Length: 18 in. Siblings: Payton Pokorny. Grandparents: Phil Dean of Butte and the late Mary Dean; Joni and the late Mark Pokorny, Portland, Oregon.

­

Oct. 12

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Ryver-Rose Aurora Becker

Parents: Brandy Snow and Rod Becker, Butte. Weight: 4 lbs., 9 oz. Length: 17¼ in. Siblings: Johnathan Becker, Jessie Gonzalez, Mia Gonzalez. Grandparents: Jana Mitchell, Butte; Edward Mitchell, Butte.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News