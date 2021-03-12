Recent Butte, area births listed

March 4

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Tennley Mae Joppa

Parents: Doug and Hunter Joppa. Weight: 7 lbs., 8 oz. Length: 20½ in. Siblings: Brennley Rose Joppa. Grandparents: Lana and Doug Joppa, Butte; Kurt and Dee Barnham, Helena.

March 4

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Hazel Jane Karlsgodt

Parents: Erin Mickey and Daniel Karlsgodt. Weight: 7 lbs., 6 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Candon Moses and Taeryn Moses. Grandparents: Forrest and Mary Karlsgodt, Dillon; Terry and Carol Mickey, Anaconda.

March 3

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Navy Anna Haynes