Recent Butte, area births listed
top story

Recent Butte, area births listed

Baby rattle

March 8

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Charley Ann Rea

Parents: Sakasia Rea, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 5 oz. Length: 19 in. Grandparents: Brenda and Randy Marchant, Billings; Theresa Rea, Fort Collins, Colorado. Great-grandparents: Colleen Duncan, Anaconda.

March 7

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Colson Matthew Holm

Parents: Ron Holm and Jacklyn Dunne, Butte. Weight: 8 lbs., 15 oz. Length: 21½ in. Siblings: Tierra Holm and Jaylene Holm.  

March 5

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Aria Angel Marie Scarborough

Parents: Amy Rose Scarborough. Weight: 6 lbs., 8 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Josiah Sysenlee Schaeffer. Grandparents: Rick Scarborough; Lisa Nomee; Tasha Ruddie Byers-Whiteshield.

March 4

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Tennley Mae Joppa

Parents: Doug and Hunter Joppa. Weight: 7 lbs., 8 oz. Length: 20½ in. Siblings: Brennley Rose Joppa. Grandparents: Lana and Doug Joppa, Butte; Kurt and Dee Barnham, Helena.

March 4

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Hazel Jane Karlsgodt

Parents: Erin Mickey and Daniel Karlsgodt. Weight: 7 lbs., 6 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Candon Moses and Taeryn Moses. Grandparents: Forrest and Mary Karlsgodt, Dillon; Terry and Carol Mickey, Anaconda.

March 3

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Navy Anna Haynes

Parents: Jessi and Mike Haynes, Butte. Weight: 5 lbs., 10 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Isla Evangeline Haynes and Enys Michael Haynes. Grandparents: Eve and Tom Breen, Butte; Janet Griffiths and Ken Manchester, Butte; Barbara and Mike Haynes, Huntington Beach, California. Great-grandparents: Anna Haynes, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Vangie Wales, Stratford, Connecticut; Barbara Griffiths, Butte; Joanie Manchester, Missoula.

March 3

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Kenna Lynn Serich

Parents: Tucker and Tori Serich. Weight: 7 lbs., 5.9 oz. Length: 19½ in. Siblings: Olivia Jean Serich. Grandparents: Amy Serich and Chad Vickery, Butte; Craig and Cindy Bernhardt, Colorado. Great-grandparents: Dave Evankovich, Butte; Georgia Serich, Butte; Leroy and Patty Bernhardt, Nebraska.  

March 1

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Grace Louise Waller

Parents: Zach and Emily Waller. Weight: 6 lbs., 1.1 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Kash Waller. Grandparents: Ron and Carolyn Mogus, Dillon; Ray and Sharon Waller, Clarkston, Washington.

Feb. 26

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Payten Rose Kreps

Parents: Dustina Ray Ewalt and Kody Corwin Kreps. Weight: 7 lbs., 7.2 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Paxton Ewalt. Grandparents: Doug and Stormy Wassberg, MT; Seth and Brandi Kreps, Colorado. Great-grandparents: Clarance and Rose Ewalt, Wyoming; Scott and Sarah Kreps, Colorado.

Feb. 25

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Jesse Kyle Pease-Merritt

Parents: Kersie M Pease, Anaconda. Weight: 6 lbs., 14 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Liliana M Pease-Aquino, Luis M Pease-Munoz, Alexander L Pease-Ramirez, Oliver J. Pease-Leblanc. Grandparents: Christy O’Brien, Craigmont, Idaho. Michael Crocker, Pierce, Idaho.

Feb. 24

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Shay Marie Boyle

Parents: Meghan and Tim Boyle, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 3 oz. Length: 19¼ in. Siblings: Teaghan and Tim. Grandparents: Tim and Debbie Boyle, Butte; Tom and Kathie Foley, Butte. Great-grandparents: Don and Betty Jeffery, Butte; Mary Alice Boyle, Butte.

