Recent Butte, area births listed

March 8
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Charley Ann Rea
Parents: Sakasia Rea, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 5 oz. Length: 19 in. Grandparents: Brenda and Randy Marchant, Billings; Theresa Rea, Fort Collins, Colorado. Great-grandparents: Colleen Duncan, Anaconda.
March 7
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Colson Matthew Holm
Parents: Ron Holm and Jacklyn Dunne, Butte. Weight: 8 lbs., 15 oz. Length: 21½ in. Siblings: Tierra Holm and Jaylene Holm.
March 5
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Aria Angel Marie Scarborough
Parents: Amy Rose Scarborough. Weight: 6 lbs., 8 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Josiah Sysenlee Schaeffer. Grandparents: Rick Scarborough; Lisa Nomee; Tasha Ruddie Byers-Whiteshield.
March 4
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Tennley Mae Joppa
Parents: Doug and Hunter Joppa. Weight: 7 lbs., 8 oz. Length: 20½ in. Siblings: Brennley Rose Joppa. Grandparents: Lana and Doug Joppa, Butte; Kurt and Dee Barnham, Helena.
March 4
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Hazel Jane Karlsgodt
Parents: Erin Mickey and Daniel Karlsgodt. Weight: 7 lbs., 6 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Candon Moses and Taeryn Moses. Grandparents: Forrest and Mary Karlsgodt, Dillon; Terry and Carol Mickey, Anaconda.
March 3
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Navy Anna Haynes
Parents: Jessi and Mike Haynes, Butte. Weight: 5 lbs., 10 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Isla Evangeline Haynes and Enys Michael Haynes. Grandparents: Eve and Tom Breen, Butte; Janet Griffiths and Ken Manchester, Butte; Barbara and Mike Haynes, Huntington Beach, California. Great-grandparents: Anna Haynes, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Vangie Wales, Stratford, Connecticut; Barbara Griffiths, Butte; Joanie Manchester, Missoula.
March 3
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Kenna Lynn Serich
Parents: Tucker and Tori Serich. Weight: 7 lbs., 5.9 oz. Length: 19½ in. Siblings: Olivia Jean Serich. Grandparents: Amy Serich and Chad Vickery, Butte; Craig and Cindy Bernhardt, Colorado. Great-grandparents: Dave Evankovich, Butte; Georgia Serich, Butte; Leroy and Patty Bernhardt, Nebraska.
March 1
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Grace Louise Waller
Parents: Zach and Emily Waller. Weight: 6 lbs., 1.1 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Kash Waller. Grandparents: Ron and Carolyn Mogus, Dillon; Ray and Sharon Waller, Clarkston, Washington.
Feb. 26
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Payten Rose Kreps
Parents: Dustina Ray Ewalt and Kody Corwin Kreps. Weight: 7 lbs., 7.2 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Paxton Ewalt. Grandparents: Doug and Stormy Wassberg, MT; Seth and Brandi Kreps, Colorado. Great-grandparents: Clarance and Rose Ewalt, Wyoming; Scott and Sarah Kreps, Colorado.
Feb. 25
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Jesse Kyle Pease-Merritt
Parents: Kersie M Pease, Anaconda. Weight: 6 lbs., 14 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Liliana M Pease-Aquino, Luis M Pease-Munoz, Alexander L Pease-Ramirez, Oliver J. Pease-Leblanc. Grandparents: Christy O’Brien, Craigmont, Idaho. Michael Crocker, Pierce, Idaho.
Feb. 24
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Shay Marie Boyle
Parents: Meghan and Tim Boyle, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 3 oz. Length: 19¼ in. Siblings: Teaghan and Tim. Grandparents: Tim and Debbie Boyle, Butte; Tom and Kathie Foley, Butte. Great-grandparents: Don and Betty Jeffery, Butte; Mary Alice Boyle, Butte.