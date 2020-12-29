Recent Butte, area births listed

Dec. 14

Dec. 12

Parents: Joe and Mikaela Purvis, Brier, Washington. Weight: 8 lbs., 11 oz. Length: 20½ in. Grandparents: John and Nanette Peterson, Spokane, Washington; Ted and Diane Purvis, Kenmore, Washington. Great-grandparents: Jean and the late John L. Peterson, Butte; Bob and Sharon Hardy, Seattle and Phoenix; the late George and Ann Krempasky; the late Ken and Bev Purvis.