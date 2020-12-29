Recent Butte, area births listed

Dec. 19
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Sami Joy Moore
Parents: Melanie and Samuel Moore. Weight: 6 lbs., 2.7 oz. Length: 19¼ in. Siblings: Coraline. Grandparents: John Moore, Anaconda; Maria Stoppler, Granite County; Dave Galle, Anaconda; Amy Reisenhauer, Anaconda. Great-grandparents: Charlene and Terry Galle, Anaconda; Jay Kreig, Philipsburg; Marilyn Silva, Anaconda; Wilma Lallier, Florida; Richard Lallier, Florida.
Dec. 18
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Charlotte Elaine Clawson
Parents: Ricky and Summer Clawson. Weight: 9 lbs., 3 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: David Clawson. Grandparents: Dave and Darcie Clawson; Mike and Bobbi Coffey. Great-grandparents: Bob and Joyce Welch.
Dec. 17
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Benjamin Michael Saltenberger
Parents: Valerie and Justin Saltenberger. Weight: 7 lbs., 2.1 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Camden Saltenberger. Grandparents: Jack and Lisa Saltenberger; Barb and Tim Mayer; Mike and Christine Bleile. Great-grandparents: Jack and Edna Saltenberger; Patricia and Bruce Kahm; Arlene and Ron Beausoleil; George and Magdelina Bleile.
Dec. 17
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Willy Allan Joseph Crossguns
Parents: Carrie Brown and Jim Crossguns, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 11 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Jimmy and Kwleu Crossguns. Grandparents: Maryann Madplume; Delsa Brown; Jerry Greenwood.
Dec. 17
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Rae LeeAnne Knudson
Parents: Randi and Kenneth Knudson, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 13 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Kai Knusdon, Calee Knudson. Grandparents: Terry and Debra Schultz, Butte; Kent and Lola Knudson, Poolesville, Maryland.
Dec. 14
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Vega Elizabeth Mikeworth
Parents: Ari Alves and Caleb Mikeworth. Weight: 7 lbs., 5.4 oz. Length: 19½ in. Grandparents: Whitney Bucci; Jimmy Alves; Daniel Mikeworth; Elizabeth Duncan; Kristine Grimsley; Sara Mikeworth. Great-grandparents: Cathleen and Joe Alves; Roberto Bucci; Florance Duncan; Jenny Bucci-Mullan.
Dec. 12
In Swedish Medical Center in Seattle
Girl: Avery Mae Purvis
Parents: Joe and Mikaela Purvis, Brier, Washington. Weight: 8 lbs., 11 oz. Length: 20½ in. Grandparents: John and Nanette Peterson, Spokane, Washington; Ted and Diane Purvis, Kenmore, Washington. Great-grandparents: Jean and the late John L. Peterson, Butte; Bob and Sharon Hardy, Seattle and Phoenix; the late George and Ann Krempasky; the late Ken and Bev Purvis.
Dec. 10
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Oaklynn Mae Skinner
Parents: Makayla and Kyle Skinner. Weight: 6 lbs., 0.5 oz. Length: 19 in. Grandparents: Phillip and Shawna Lish, Anaconda; Val and Jen Skinner, Soda Springs, Idaho; Linda Cargill, Butte; Edward and Malissa Wilcox, Butte.
Dec. 9
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Tucker Benjamin Kimberling
Parents: Tina and Bronson Kimberling, Whitehall. Weight: 9 lbs., 1.5 oz. Length: 22 in. Grandparents: Michael Thompson, Bozeman; Karl Kimberling, Whitehall; Sue Carpenter, Troy; Jim Mclinden, Winnemucca, Nevada. Great-grandparents: Mary-Lou Kimberling, Garfield, Washington.
Dec. 8
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Lilly Rose Campbell
Parents: Melody Gottschall and Patrick Campbell, Butte. Weight: 5 lbs. Length: 17¾ in. Siblings: Damion Campbell and Autumn Campbell. Grandparents: Bob Gottschall; Zay Gottschall, Butte; Kelly Stein; Lisa Northey, Butte. Great-grandparents: Helean Shelton, Napa, California; Jerry Shelton; Louise Northey, Butte.
Dec. 8
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Octavia Rose
Parents: Krislynn Moore and Bryson Cole, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 7 oz. Length: 20½ in. Siblings: Masson Cole. Grandparents: Jamie Moore, Butte; Mike Lord, Minnesota; Brandy Bont, Livingston.
Dec. 7
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Chad Terry Stratton “CT”
Parents: Charles Stratton Jr. and Stevie Stratton, Deer Lodge. Weight: 6 lbs., 4 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Mason, Charles and Lora Stratton. Grandparents: Terry and Jennifer Nimmo, Coalinga, California; Michele Nimmo, Coalinga, California; Eileen and Leo Braaten, Great Falls. Great-grandparents: Terry Mason, Great Falls; Patricia and Leo Braaten Sr., Great Falls.
Dec. 4
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Lexie Lou Ashley
Parents: Matt and Kirstin Ashley. Weight: 7 lbs., 2.5 oz. Length: 18¾ in. Siblings: Ellie and Ava. Grandparents: Mike and Roxi King, Anaconda; Lynn and Carol Ashley, Forsyth. Great-grandparents: Bob and Angie King, Esther Drescher, Anaconda; Ron Horn, Forsyth.
Dec. 3
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Keylnd Kermit Michael Freeman
Parents: Lacee Waldron and Austin Freeman, Butte; Weight: 5 lbs., 12 oz. Length: 18¼ in. Grandparents: Beverly Waldron, Butte; Kristy Freeman, Butte; Montana Waldron, Troy; Cory Gustuson, Butte.
Dec. 3
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Mia Reign Garrison
Parents: Tyler Garrison and Tess Frey. Weight: 7 lbs., 4.6 oz. Length: 19½ in. Siblings: Bridger, Aspen and King. Grandparents: Autumn and Dallas Frey, Shepherd, Montana; Mark Garrison, Butte; Niki Bailey, Butte. Great-grandparents: Linda and Ted Bostwick, Dillon; Mary West, Butte; Jeanne Garrison, Butte; Ed and Joyce Schepp, Havre.
Nov. 20
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Amelia Rose Flink
Parents: Madison and Christian Flink. Weight: 7 lbs., 6.5 oz. Length: 18¾ in. Siblings: Mason Flink. Grandparents: Mike and Suzanne Flink; Tonia and Jothan Lijenquist.