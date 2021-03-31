 Skip to main content
Recent Butte, area births listed
March 29

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Raiden Ray Willard McElroy

Parents: Jason McElroy and Ashley Kroll. Weight: 7 lbs., 3.3 oz. Length: 20¾ in. Siblings: Deforest and Kylie. Grandparents: Richard and Mercedes Kroll; Roxsan and Tony Cooper. Great-grandparents: Ray and Mel Kroll; Willard and Lavonne Newman.

March 25

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Billie Harper Kline

Parents: Devin and Michael Kline, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 2 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Brea Kline and Eliza Kline. Grandparents: Darla Hoelscher and David Hoelscher, Boise; Dan Draper, Anaconda.

March 24

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Jasmine Adelie Jolly

Parents: Shawn and Ashley Jolly. Weight: 7 lbs., 9.3 oz. Length: 20¾ in. Grandparents: Bryan and Nancy Horne, Anaconda; Yvonne Mannheimer, Salem, Oregon. Great-grandparents: Barbara Horne, Grants Pass, Oregon.

March 23

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Peipar Page

Parents: Austin Nakamura and Tiffany Hoscheid. Weight: 5 lbs., 7.6 oz. Length: 18¾ in. Siblings: Paisley and Kylor. Grandparents: Vienna D.; Corey G; Lenny H. Great-grandparents: Claire and Tiny.

March 22

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Romy Rae Ross

Parents: Kimberly Rossiter and Philip Ross, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 2 oz. Length: 19½ in. Siblings: Austin Zinda/Ross and Hailo Ross. Grandparents: Dave and Cindy Rossiter, Butte; Philip and Eva Ross, Butte. Great-grandparents: Karen Anderson, Butte; LeLa McMicheal.

March 22

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Brynnlie Grace Cook

Parents: Josh and Cierra Cook. Weight: 5 lbs., 12.6 oz. Length: 18¾ in. Siblings: Kensington Cook. Grandparents: Lori and Nick Cook, Anaconda; Lori and Greg Cravatis, Anaconda. Great-grandparents: Katie and Mikal Richter, Anaconda; Ted and Joan Cook, Anaconda; Nancy Pendlebury, Blackfoot, Idaho.

March 19

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Rhyatt John Melby

Parents: Jon and Brianna Melby. Weight: 7 lbs., 6 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Draxton Melby. Grandparents: Mark and Chris Melby, Butte; Kathy and Perry Sims, Butte. Great-grandparents: Rick and Linda Foster, Butte.

March 17

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Patience Matule

Parents: Laci and Ricky Matule, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 8 oz. Length: 20¼ in. Siblings: Chevy Matule. Grandparents: Nina Forword, Butte; the late Mike Kish; Deborah Black, Anaconda; Rick Matule, Butte. Great-grandparents: Marcy Black, Butte; the late Harold Black; Gloria Forword, Butte; the late Clancy Forword.

March 16

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Haylee Mae Rowling

Parents: Shelby Randall and Ethan Rowling. Weight: 5 lbs., 10.3 oz. Length: 18½ in. Siblings: Chloe, Caliber, Mya and Bryler. Grandparents: Susie and Bill Rowling, Butte; Kami Randall, Butte; Rick Turk, Butte.

March 16

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Jaxtyn Anthony Barbour

Parents: Lindsay Campbell and Jeremy Barbour. Weight: 7 lbs., 14.4 oz. Length: 21½ in. Grandparents: Christy Chain; Darrill Campbell; Collette Towne. Great-grandparents: Patricia Chain.

March 10

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Callum Henry Wright

Parents: Nathan and Janae Wright, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 6 oz. Length: 19½ in. Siblings: Colsen Wright, Abbigail Wright and Kaylee (Chris) Squires. Grandparents: Ron and Melodv White, Butte; Peggy Wright and Wayne Cornett, Grangeville, Idaho.

Feb. 23

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Ambrya Jane Dunn Sanchez

Parents: Chelisa Dunn and Delano Sanchez, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 5 oz. Length: 18 in. Siblings: George Dunn, Skye Dunn and Sarah Dunn. Grandparents: Ellie and James Dunn, Butte.  ­­­­

