Recent Butte, area births listed

March 23

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Peipar Page

Parents: Austin Nakamura and Tiffany Hoscheid. Weight: 5 lbs., 7.6 oz. Length: 18¾ in. Siblings: Paisley and Kylor. Grandparents: Vienna D.; Corey G; Lenny H. Great-grandparents: Claire and Tiny.

March 22

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Romy Rae Ross

Parents: Kimberly Rossiter and Philip Ross, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 2 oz. Length: 19½ in. Siblings: Austin Zinda/Ross and Hailo Ross. Grandparents: Dave and Cindy Rossiter, Butte; Philip and Eva Ross, Butte. Great-grandparents: Karen Anderson, Butte; LeLa McMicheal.

March 22

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Brynnlie Grace Cook

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}