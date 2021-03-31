Recent Butte, area births listed

March 29
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Raiden Ray Willard McElroy
Parents: Jason McElroy and Ashley Kroll. Weight: 7 lbs., 3.3 oz. Length: 20¾ in. Siblings: Deforest and Kylie. Grandparents: Richard and Mercedes Kroll; Roxsan and Tony Cooper. Great-grandparents: Ray and Mel Kroll; Willard and Lavonne Newman.
March 25
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Billie Harper Kline
Parents: Devin and Michael Kline, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 2 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Brea Kline and Eliza Kline. Grandparents: Darla Hoelscher and David Hoelscher, Boise; Dan Draper, Anaconda.
March 24
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Jasmine Adelie Jolly
Parents: Shawn and Ashley Jolly. Weight: 7 lbs., 9.3 oz. Length: 20¾ in. Grandparents: Bryan and Nancy Horne, Anaconda; Yvonne Mannheimer, Salem, Oregon. Great-grandparents: Barbara Horne, Grants Pass, Oregon.
March 23
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Peipar Page
Parents: Austin Nakamura and Tiffany Hoscheid. Weight: 5 lbs., 7.6 oz. Length: 18¾ in. Siblings: Paisley and Kylor. Grandparents: Vienna D.; Corey G; Lenny H. Great-grandparents: Claire and Tiny.
March 22
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Romy Rae Ross
Parents: Kimberly Rossiter and Philip Ross, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 2 oz. Length: 19½ in. Siblings: Austin Zinda/Ross and Hailo Ross. Grandparents: Dave and Cindy Rossiter, Butte; Philip and Eva Ross, Butte. Great-grandparents: Karen Anderson, Butte; LeLa McMicheal.
March 22
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Brynnlie Grace Cook
Parents: Josh and Cierra Cook. Weight: 5 lbs., 12.6 oz. Length: 18¾ in. Siblings: Kensington Cook. Grandparents: Lori and Nick Cook, Anaconda; Lori and Greg Cravatis, Anaconda. Great-grandparents: Katie and Mikal Richter, Anaconda; Ted and Joan Cook, Anaconda; Nancy Pendlebury, Blackfoot, Idaho.
March 19
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Rhyatt John Melby
Parents: Jon and Brianna Melby. Weight: 7 lbs., 6 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Draxton Melby. Grandparents: Mark and Chris Melby, Butte; Kathy and Perry Sims, Butte. Great-grandparents: Rick and Linda Foster, Butte.
March 17
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Patience Matule
Parents: Laci and Ricky Matule, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 8 oz. Length: 20¼ in. Siblings: Chevy Matule. Grandparents: Nina Forword, Butte; the late Mike Kish; Deborah Black, Anaconda; Rick Matule, Butte. Great-grandparents: Marcy Black, Butte; the late Harold Black; Gloria Forword, Butte; the late Clancy Forword.
March 16
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Haylee Mae Rowling
Parents: Shelby Randall and Ethan Rowling. Weight: 5 lbs., 10.3 oz. Length: 18½ in. Siblings: Chloe, Caliber, Mya and Bryler. Grandparents: Susie and Bill Rowling, Butte; Kami Randall, Butte; Rick Turk, Butte.
March 16
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Jaxtyn Anthony Barbour
Parents: Lindsay Campbell and Jeremy Barbour. Weight: 7 lbs., 14.4 oz. Length: 21½ in. Grandparents: Christy Chain; Darrill Campbell; Collette Towne. Great-grandparents: Patricia Chain.
March 10
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Callum Henry Wright
Parents: Nathan and Janae Wright, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 6 oz. Length: 19½ in. Siblings: Colsen Wright, Abbigail Wright and Kaylee (Chris) Squires. Grandparents: Ron and Melodv White, Butte; Peggy Wright and Wayne Cornett, Grangeville, Idaho.
Feb. 23
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Ambrya Jane Dunn Sanchez
Parents: Chelisa Dunn and Delano Sanchez, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 5 oz. Length: 18 in. Siblings: George Dunn, Skye Dunn and Sarah Dunn. Grandparents: Ellie and James Dunn, Butte.