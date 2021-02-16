 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed
0 comments
top story

Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Feb. 10

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Wyatt Joseph Trotter

Parents: Katie and Logan Trotter. Weight: 7 lbs., 11 oz. Length: 21 in. Siblings: Owen and McKenzie Trotter. Grandparents: Bill and Tina Pferish, Whitehall; Kevin and Angela Trotter, Whitehall.

Feb. 8

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Roy Allen Deeks

Parents: Kelsey and Tyler Deeks. Weight: 8 lbs., 5.5 oz. Length: 22 in. Grandparents: Jean and Chris Trina, Sobieski, Wisconsin; Ellie and Darryl Deeks, Anaconda.

Feb. 8

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Quentin Michael Joppa

Parents: Mariah Waldman and Isaiah Joppa. Weight: 6 lbs., 15.6 oz. Length: 20.2 in. Grandparents: Lana and Doug Joppa, Butte; Cathy and Henry Waldman, Butte. Great-grandparents: Donna Crowley, Butte; Stephen and Evelyn Joppa; Betty Waldman, Butte; Larry and Sylvia Michaelson.

Feb. 5

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Addilynn Elizabeth Kelso

Parents: Moriah and Shaun Kelso, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 4 oz. Length: 19½ in. Siblings: Kolter Kelso. Grandparents: Scott Beckworth, Butte; Angel Beckworth, Butte; Linnea Vasecka, Missoula. Great-grandparent: Carol Cocking, Whitehall.

Feb. 4

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Maverick James Housman

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Parents: Zachery and Jamie Housman. Weight: 6 lbs., 12.5 oz. Length: 18½ in. Siblings: Landon and Jasper Housman. Grandparents: Roger and Kate Staley, Butte; Curt and DeeDee Housman, Cardwell. Great-grandparents: Bob and Penny Graham, Sheridan; Jim and Faye Cloninger, Wolf Creek.

Feb. 2

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Maddie Fiona Harmon

Parents: Sarah and Zane Harmon. Weight: 7 lbs., 11 oz. Length: 20¾ in. Grandparents: Gina and Robert Harmon, Deer Lodge; Michael Trudeau, Butte. Great-grandparents: Barb and Larry Moore, Gold Creek; Evelyn Trudeau, Butte; Wade Smith, Butte; Charles Harmon, Spokane, Washington.

Jan. 31

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Addison Rae Dodd

Parents: Kayleigh Houchin and Jacob Dodd, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 1 oz. Length: 19½ in. Grandparents: Albert Houchin, Butte; Stacey Houchin, Butte; Corey Dodd; Lacey Woodbury, Butte. Great-grandparents: Marlys Sandoval, Butte; Jim Dodd, Butte; Leona Leavitte; Rick Leavitte, Washington.

Jan. 31

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Colsen Jeffery Olhausen

Parents: Colter and Shayna Olhausen. Weight: 7 lbs., 6.1 oz. Length: 20¼ in. Siblings: Kona and Stella. Grandparents: Marcie McMillan; Jeffery Olhausen; Jame Fortner. Great-grandparents: Debra Mann; Millie Anderson; Vikki Coughlin; Mike Coughlin.

Jan. 30

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Henry Thomas Evans

Parents: Nicholas and Elizabeth Evans. Weight: 9 lbs., 5.9 oz. Length: 21½ in. Siblings: Isabella Evans. Grandparents: Richard and Annette Evans, New Zealand; Randall and Emily Smith, Glen. Great-grandparents: Betty Evans, New Zealand.

Jan. 27

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Maren Wilder Mortensen

Parents: Austin Lee and Rylee Mortensen. Weight: 7 lbs., 12.5 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Marlee Tae Mortensen. Grandparents: Terrance Mortensen; Charmaine Barrett; Alex and Mandy Keeler; Shane and Lianne Peterson, all of Utah. Great-grandparents: Milton and Jan Carter; Lee Ann and Claron Brenchley; Terry and Cheryl Peterson; Emma Holley; Marion and Nolan Mangelson; John and Diane Keeler.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News