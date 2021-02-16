Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

Jan. 27

Parents: Austin Lee and Rylee Mortensen. Weight: 7 lbs., 12.5 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Marlee Tae Mortensen. Grandparents: Terrance Mortensen; Charmaine Barrett; Alex and Mandy Keeler; Shane and Lianne Peterson, all of Utah. Great-grandparents: Milton and Jan Carter; Lee Ann and Claron Brenchley; Terry and Cheryl Peterson; Emma Holley; Marion and Nolan Mangelson; John and Diane Keeler.