Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

Feb. 10
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Wyatt Joseph Trotter
Parents: Katie and Logan Trotter. Weight: 7 lbs., 11 oz. Length: 21 in. Siblings: Owen and McKenzie Trotter. Grandparents: Bill and Tina Pferish, Whitehall; Kevin and Angela Trotter, Whitehall.
Feb. 8
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Roy Allen Deeks
Parents: Kelsey and Tyler Deeks. Weight: 8 lbs., 5.5 oz. Length: 22 in. Grandparents: Jean and Chris Trina, Sobieski, Wisconsin; Ellie and Darryl Deeks, Anaconda.
Feb. 8
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Quentin Michael Joppa
Parents: Mariah Waldman and Isaiah Joppa. Weight: 6 lbs., 15.6 oz. Length: 20.2 in. Grandparents: Lana and Doug Joppa, Butte; Cathy and Henry Waldman, Butte. Great-grandparents: Donna Crowley, Butte; Stephen and Evelyn Joppa; Betty Waldman, Butte; Larry and Sylvia Michaelson.
Feb. 5
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Addilynn Elizabeth Kelso
Parents: Moriah and Shaun Kelso, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 4 oz. Length: 19½ in. Siblings: Kolter Kelso. Grandparents: Scott Beckworth, Butte; Angel Beckworth, Butte; Linnea Vasecka, Missoula. Great-grandparent: Carol Cocking, Whitehall.
Feb. 4
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Maverick James Housman
Parents: Zachery and Jamie Housman. Weight: 6 lbs., 12.5 oz. Length: 18½ in. Siblings: Landon and Jasper Housman. Grandparents: Roger and Kate Staley, Butte; Curt and DeeDee Housman, Cardwell. Great-grandparents: Bob and Penny Graham, Sheridan; Jim and Faye Cloninger, Wolf Creek.
Feb. 2
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Maddie Fiona Harmon
Parents: Sarah and Zane Harmon. Weight: 7 lbs., 11 oz. Length: 20¾ in. Grandparents: Gina and Robert Harmon, Deer Lodge; Michael Trudeau, Butte. Great-grandparents: Barb and Larry Moore, Gold Creek; Evelyn Trudeau, Butte; Wade Smith, Butte; Charles Harmon, Spokane, Washington.
Jan. 31
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Addison Rae Dodd
Parents: Kayleigh Houchin and Jacob Dodd, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 1 oz. Length: 19½ in. Grandparents: Albert Houchin, Butte; Stacey Houchin, Butte; Corey Dodd; Lacey Woodbury, Butte. Great-grandparents: Marlys Sandoval, Butte; Jim Dodd, Butte; Leona Leavitte; Rick Leavitte, Washington.
Jan. 31
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Colsen Jeffery Olhausen
Parents: Colter and Shayna Olhausen. Weight: 7 lbs., 6.1 oz. Length: 20¼ in. Siblings: Kona and Stella. Grandparents: Marcie McMillan; Jeffery Olhausen; Jame Fortner. Great-grandparents: Debra Mann; Millie Anderson; Vikki Coughlin; Mike Coughlin.
Jan. 30
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Henry Thomas Evans
Parents: Nicholas and Elizabeth Evans. Weight: 9 lbs., 5.9 oz. Length: 21½ in. Siblings: Isabella Evans. Grandparents: Richard and Annette Evans, New Zealand; Randall and Emily Smith, Glen. Great-grandparents: Betty Evans, New Zealand.
Jan. 27
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Maren Wilder Mortensen
Parents: Austin Lee and Rylee Mortensen. Weight: 7 lbs., 12.5 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Marlee Tae Mortensen. Grandparents: Terrance Mortensen; Charmaine Barrett; Alex and Mandy Keeler; Shane and Lianne Peterson, all of Utah. Great-grandparents: Milton and Jan Carter; Lee Ann and Claron Brenchley; Terry and Cheryl Peterson; Emma Holley; Marion and Nolan Mangelson; John and Diane Keeler.