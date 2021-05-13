Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

Area Births
April 30
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Brooks Thomas Markovich
Parents: Tom Markovich and Dani Hanley. Weight: 7 lbs., 14 oz. Length: 20¼ in. Grandparents: Kevin and Jane Markovich, Butte; Dan and Coleen Hanley, Alberton.
May 3
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Madelon Marie Burns
Parents: Stephen and Faith Burns. Weight: 5 lbs., 14.8 oz. Length: 19½ in. Grandparents: Paul and Becky Burns, Butte; Mike and Angela Keck, Butte. Great-grandparents: Renee Burns, Butte; Susan DeWolf and Mark Renouard, Butte; Bob and Cathy Emmons, Hysham; Jim and Teri Keck , Helena; Phil and Shirley Rebich, Dillon.
May 3
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Nora Joan Brown
Parents: BreAnne Shaw and Michael Brown, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 5 oz. Length: 18½ in. Siblings: Michael Brown II and Landon Turnock. Grandparents: Spencer and Janet Good, Fort Wayne, Indiana; Dale and Darlene Grone, Albion, Indiana; Harrison Shaw Jr., Fort Wayne. Great-grandparents: Ann Henery, Albion, Indiana; Harrison and Jacqueline Shaw, Fort Wayne; Bill and Rita Townsend, Fort Wayne; James and Robin Prezbindowski, Columbia City, Indiana.
May 5
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Maverick Thomas Cerise
Parents: Mark Cerise Jr. and Miranda Rozan. Weight: 6 lbs., 3 oz. Length: 19 in. Grandparents: Mark and Janet Cerise, Butte; Tom and Dee Rozan, Butte. Great-grandparents: Mike and Linda Cerise, Butte; Thomasine McNeill, Butte.
May 5
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Cecilia Sennett Lucier
Parents: Hanna “Lexie” Murphy and Michael Lucier. Weight: 7 lbs., 8.3 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Aubrey and Emma Lucier. Grandparents: Meg and Marc Murphy, Butte; Dotsie Monaco and Paul Lucier, Anaconda. Great-grandparents: Bob and Sheila Haran, Butte; Jim and Sandy Murphy, Mesa, Arizona; Guy and Dotsie Monaco, Anaconda; Wayne and Loretta Lucier, Anaconda.