Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

Area Births

April 30

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Brooks Thomas Markovich

Parents: Tom Markovich and Dani Hanley. Weight: 7 lbs., 14 oz. Length: 20¼ in. Grandparents: Kevin and Jane Markovich, Butte; Dan and Coleen Hanley, Alberton.

May 3

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Madelon Marie Burns

Parents: Stephen and Faith Burns. Weight: 5 lbs., 14.8 oz. Length: 19½ in. Grandparents: Paul and Becky Burns, Butte; Mike and Angela Keck, Butte. Great-grandparents: Renee Burns, Butte; Susan DeWolf and Mark Renouard, Butte; Bob and Cathy Emmons, Hysham; Jim and Teri Keck , Helena; Phil and Shirley Rebich, Dillon.

May 3

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Nora Joan Brown