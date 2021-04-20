Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

Area births

April 11

Parents: Nick and Andrea Merriman, Ramsay. Weight: 7 lbs., 8 oz. Length: 21¼ in. Grandparents: Diane Fleming, Butte; Nicolai Cocergine, Butte; William Merriman, Great Falls; Sue and Gary Schaff, Wolf Creek. Great-grandparents: Donald and Sandra Fleming, Louisville, Colorado; Vitaly and Janet Corcergine, Alabama; Stanley and Mildred Peterson, Valier; Sidney and Eve Merriman, Great Falls.