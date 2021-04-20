 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed
0 comments
top story

Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Area births

April 11

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Walter William Merriman

Parents: Nick and Andrea Merriman, Ramsay. Weight: 7 lbs., 8 oz. Length: 21¼ in. Grandparents: Diane Fleming, Butte; Nicolai Cocergine, Butte; William Merriman, Great Falls; Sue and Gary Schaff, Wolf Creek. Great-grandparents: Donald and Sandra Fleming, Louisville, Colorado; Vitaly and Janet Corcergine, Alabama; Stanley and Mildred Peterson, Valier; Sidney and Eve Merriman, Great Falls.

April 9

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Kaysn Donald James Mousseau

Parents: Kayla James, Butte, and Austin Mousseau, Great Falls. Weight: 6 lbs., 10 oz. Length: 19¼ in. Siblings: Conor Mousseau. Grandparents: Wes and Paula James, Butte; Angela Zinke, Great Falls. Great-grandparents: Dave and Donna Cortez, Butte; Kathy and Alan Goodrich.

April 9

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Fiona Ezra Blouse

Parents: Ashley Christiansen and Elisha Blouse, Whitehall. Weight: 9 lbs., 2 oz. Length: 19¾ in. Grandparents: Brian and Marylou Blouse, Whitehall; DelRay and Fiona Christiansen, Rigby, Idaho. Great-grandparents: Earl Lee Blouse, Pennsylvania; Thomas and Mary Jane Williams, Texas.  

April 6

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Molly Kay Remsen

Parents: Craig and Kara Remsen, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 9 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Maggie Remsen. Grandparents: Susan and John Breining, St. Ignatius; Randy and Rhonda Remsen, Great Falls; Bruce and Lorrie Halcre, Helena. Great-grandparents: Monty and Kay Duncan, Butte; Babe Remsen, LaCrosse, Wisconsin; Randy and Sue Stevenson, Great Falls, Shery Miller, Guatemala.

April 4

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Leila Ann Evans

Parents: Randy Evans and Ronee Martin, Butte. Siblings: Mia, Angelo, Helen and Juniper. Grandparents: Jim Evans, Butte; Maxine Spotted Blanket, Ronan.

April 2

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Owen Everest Flint

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Parents: Justin and Katie Flint, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 15 oz. Length: 21 in.  

April 1

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Caraline Arlila Grigsby

Parents: Kira and Jonathan Grigsby. Weight: 7 lbs., 13 oz. Length: 21 in.

March 31

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Bennett Robert Wood

Parents: Shawna and Malcolm Wood, Anaconda. Weight: 8 lbs., 13 oz. Length: 21 in. Siblings: Skyler Wood and Deegan Wood. Grandparents: Robert and Debbie Wood, Victor, Idaho; the late Richard Palmer; Tina Pontius, Texas.

March 30

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Hutton Lyle Thomas

Parents: Shaila Thomas, Butte. Weight: 5 lbs., 5 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Jaxton Thomas. Grandparents: Cindy and Kevin Thomas, Butte. Great-grandparents: Doreen Mulvey, Butte.

March 29

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Navera Ruby Jo Hannifin

Parents: Danielle Kaye Sidle and Joshua Daniel Phillip Hannifin. Weight: 5 lbs., 2 oz. Length: 18 in. Siblings: Kyla Dakota Sidle, Oryah Davina Sidle and Lauren Leilani Anne Hannifin. Grandparents: Louis and Leabeth Daviau, Missoula; Leilani Hannifin, Missoula. Great-grandparents: David and Patricia Coleman, Butte; Richard Lussier and Debbie Jarman, Bullhead City, Arizona.

March 26

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Cooper Thomas Conway

Parents: Cole and Taelor Conway. Weight: 7 lbs., 12.3 oz. Length: 21 in. Siblings: Noah Conway. Grandparents: Doug and Debbie Conway, Butte; Doug and Gwenette Ungerman-Clancy.

March 24

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Raiden Daniel Ferdon

Parents: Lisa Langley and Daniel Ferdon. Weight: 6 lbs., 9 oz. Siblings: Rowan, Alayna, Corbin, Lucy and Evelynn. Grandparents: Frannie Nimmo, Deer Lodge.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News