Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

Area births
April 11
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Walter William Merriman
Parents: Nick and Andrea Merriman, Ramsay. Weight: 7 lbs., 8 oz. Length: 21¼ in. Grandparents: Diane Fleming, Butte; Nicolai Cocergine, Butte; William Merriman, Great Falls; Sue and Gary Schaff, Wolf Creek. Great-grandparents: Donald and Sandra Fleming, Louisville, Colorado; Vitaly and Janet Corcergine, Alabama; Stanley and Mildred Peterson, Valier; Sidney and Eve Merriman, Great Falls.
April 9
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Kaysn Donald James Mousseau
Parents: Kayla James, Butte, and Austin Mousseau, Great Falls. Weight: 6 lbs., 10 oz. Length: 19¼ in. Siblings: Conor Mousseau. Grandparents: Wes and Paula James, Butte; Angela Zinke, Great Falls. Great-grandparents: Dave and Donna Cortez, Butte; Kathy and Alan Goodrich.
April 9
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Fiona Ezra Blouse
Parents: Ashley Christiansen and Elisha Blouse, Whitehall. Weight: 9 lbs., 2 oz. Length: 19¾ in. Grandparents: Brian and Marylou Blouse, Whitehall; DelRay and Fiona Christiansen, Rigby, Idaho. Great-grandparents: Earl Lee Blouse, Pennsylvania; Thomas and Mary Jane Williams, Texas.
April 6
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Molly Kay Remsen
Parents: Craig and Kara Remsen, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 9 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Maggie Remsen. Grandparents: Susan and John Breining, St. Ignatius; Randy and Rhonda Remsen, Great Falls; Bruce and Lorrie Halcre, Helena. Great-grandparents: Monty and Kay Duncan, Butte; Babe Remsen, LaCrosse, Wisconsin; Randy and Sue Stevenson, Great Falls, Shery Miller, Guatemala.
April 4
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Leila Ann Evans
Parents: Randy Evans and Ronee Martin, Butte. Siblings: Mia, Angelo, Helen and Juniper. Grandparents: Jim Evans, Butte; Maxine Spotted Blanket, Ronan.
April 2
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Owen Everest Flint
Parents: Justin and Katie Flint, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 15 oz. Length: 21 in.
April 1
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Caraline Arlila Grigsby
Parents: Kira and Jonathan Grigsby. Weight: 7 lbs., 13 oz. Length: 21 in.
March 31
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Bennett Robert Wood
Parents: Shawna and Malcolm Wood, Anaconda. Weight: 8 lbs., 13 oz. Length: 21 in. Siblings: Skyler Wood and Deegan Wood. Grandparents: Robert and Debbie Wood, Victor, Idaho; the late Richard Palmer; Tina Pontius, Texas.
March 30
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Hutton Lyle Thomas
Parents: Shaila Thomas, Butte. Weight: 5 lbs., 5 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Jaxton Thomas. Grandparents: Cindy and Kevin Thomas, Butte. Great-grandparents: Doreen Mulvey, Butte.
March 29
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Navera Ruby Jo Hannifin
Parents: Danielle Kaye Sidle and Joshua Daniel Phillip Hannifin. Weight: 5 lbs., 2 oz. Length: 18 in. Siblings: Kyla Dakota Sidle, Oryah Davina Sidle and Lauren Leilani Anne Hannifin. Grandparents: Louis and Leabeth Daviau, Missoula; Leilani Hannifin, Missoula. Great-grandparents: David and Patricia Coleman, Butte; Richard Lussier and Debbie Jarman, Bullhead City, Arizona.
March 26
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Cooper Thomas Conway
Parents: Cole and Taelor Conway. Weight: 7 lbs., 12.3 oz. Length: 21 in. Siblings: Noah Conway. Grandparents: Doug and Debbie Conway, Butte; Doug and Gwenette Ungerman-Clancy.
March 24
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Raiden Daniel Ferdon
Parents: Lisa Langley and Daniel Ferdon. Weight: 6 lbs., 9 oz. Siblings: Rowan, Alayna, Corbin, Lucy and Evelynn. Grandparents: Frannie Nimmo, Deer Lodge.