Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

Area Births
April 19
In Community Medical Center in Missoula
Twin Girls: Finley Rose and Paesley Marie Fleury
Parents: Nathan and Katilyn Fleury, Butte. Weight: (Finley) 6 lbs., 5 oz., (Paesley) 5 lbs. 15 oz. Length: (Finley) 18½ in., (Paesley) 18 in. Siblings: Kinsley Rae Fleury. Grandparents: Greg and Donna Payne, Butte; Harlan and Jaki Penninger, Billings; Scott and Brenda McGeorge, Spokane, Washington; Steve and Jacque Fleury, Spokane. Great-grandparents: Jim and Lupe Kelley, San Jose, California; Sharon Smith, Spokane, Washington; Dick and Joanne Reisbig, Billings.
May 3
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Preslie Jo Tinker
Parents: Billy and Koti Tinker, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 15 oz. Length: 19¾ in. Siblings: Hattie Tinker and Millie Tinker. Grandparents: Beki and Larry Montoya, Butte; Toni and Craig Watkins, Boulder; Ed and Lisa Tinker, Jefferson City. Great-grandparents: Donna Raffaell, Butte; Frank and Joan Watkins, Basin; Mary Tinker, Helena; Janet Long, Helena.
May 20
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Harper Rose McDanel
Parents: Karste McDanel, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs. Length: 21 in. Grandparents: Lisa Durosky, Butte; Mark McDanel, Butte.
May 20
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Iris Mae Mendoza
Parents: Jasmine Flores Garcia and Edson J. Mendoza. Weight: 8 lbs., 4 oz. Length: 20 in. Grandparents: Felipe Flores; Micaela Flores; Roxana Escobar; John Chelini.
May 21
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Kyra Cae Betty Johnson
Parents: Dell and Kassidy Johnson. Weight: 7 lbs., 4 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Titus Johnson and Ezra Johnson. Grandparents: Scott Christensen; Tawna Christensen, Blackfoot, Idaho; Randy and Terry Johnson, Butte.
May 22
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Rainee Etta-Marie Bumgarner
Parents: Amber and Shaine Bumgarner. Weight: 5 lbs., 5 oz. Length: 18¾ in. Siblings: Noah Bumgarner, Adelynn Bumgarner, Brinlee Bumgarner. Grandparents: Mark Bumgarner; Ellen Bumgarner; Pati Syrros; Dan Duran; Shawn Ball. Great-grandparents: Ruth Bumgarner; Marilyn Paffhausen.
May 22
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Alexander James Allen
Parents: Thayne Allen and Victoria Bell, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 11 oz. Length: 21¼ in. Siblings: Ahna Allen, David Allen, Nickie Atwood. Grandparents: Tanya Smith, Butte; Elton and Theresa Allen, Roslyn, Washington. Great-grandparents: Bob and Marianne Bell, Butte; Bob and Cindy Carlson, Butte.
May 24
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Beau Castro
Parents: Amanda and Victor Castro, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 15 oz. Length: 19¾ in. Siblings: Pearlanne Castro.
May 25
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Madalynn Rose Mann
Parents: Katie Byers and Dalton Mann, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 3 oz. Length: 18½ in. Siblings: Lucas Byers. Grandparents: Thomas Everett, Indianapolis, Indiana; Felicia Capps, Noldesville, Indiana. Great-grandparents: Carolyn Everett, Indianapolis, Indiana.
May 25
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Stenson Ray Vail
Parents: Madison Baughman and Remington Vail, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 1 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Kaden Johnson and Kymberlynn Vail. Grandparents: Shayla McGee, Butte; Kevin Baughman, Butte; Angela Lott, Butte; Robert Reap, Centralia, Washington. Great-grandparents: Lura McGee, Butte; Shirley Baughman, Topeka, Kansas; Claude Vail, Butte; Vicki Stanton, Butte.
May 25
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: LaVanna Bevane Vaughn
Parents: Erica and Robert Vaughn. Weight: 6 lbs., 14.7 oz. Length: 19¾ in. Siblings: Chauntell Vaughn. Grandparents: Diane Ruiz and Tom Olson. Great-grandparents: Beverly and Herb Hoppenstedt.
May 27
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Ellody Jeaneen Prendergast
Parents: Samantha Masica and William Prendergast, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 12 oz. Length: 20½ in. Siblings: Joshua (JJ) Walker and Kaelynn (Kaya) Prendergast. Grandparents: Michael Masica; Paula Zadworney; Seaneen Prendergast; Patrick Prendergast, Butte. Great-grandparents: Daniel Masica; Linda Masica; Linda Wolahan; the late Hugh and Jeanean Dougherty; the late Owen Gordon; the late William and Darlene Prendergast.
May 28
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Jade Ambrose Curtis
Parents: Tiffany Wong and Shawn Curtis, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 3 oz. Length: 18½ in. Grandparents: Kathryn Curtis; Lloyd Curtis, Olivehurst, California.
May 28
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Emery Jean Allison
Parents: Thomas and Felicity Allison. Weight: 6 lbs., 2 oz. Length: 18 in. Siblings: Bexley Allison. Grandparents: Tony and Desarae Kulaski, Anaconda; Tommy Allison, Seeley Lake, Abigail Navarro, Butte. Great-grandparents: Tony Sr. and Madilon Kulaski, Anaconda; Agnes Swainston, Anaconda; Janice Calhoun, Weiser, Idaho.
May 28
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Stella Rose Anderson
Parents: Deovia McGovern and Thomas (TJ) Anderson, Butte. Weight: 8 lbs. Length: 20½ in. Siblings: Maelee Kvernes, Nakole Anderson. Grandparents: Kathy McGovern, Butte; Tom McGovern, Butte; Christine Anderson, Butte. Great-grandparents: Tom McGovern, Butte.
May 30
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Jane Vivian Johnson
Parents: Faith Johnson and Colton Johnson, Butte. Weight: 4 lbs., 5 oz. Length: 17 in. Siblings: Denver May Johnson. Grandparents: Richard Setterstrom, Butte; Vivian Setterstrom, Butte; Jeffrey Johnson, Denver, Colorado; Tereasa Johnson, Littleton, Colorado. Great-grandparents: Leo Johnson, Westminister, Colorado.
June 1
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Beau Thomas Stephens
Parents: Orrin Stephens and Talia Moreno, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 5 oz. Length: 19½ in. Siblings: Orrin Stephens Jr. Grandparents: Tom and Kerry Galipeau, Butte; Kelly Stephens, Vancouver; Angelo Moreno, Butte. Great-grandparents: Darlene Barker Willey, Butte; Faye Traynor, Tucson.
June 1
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Kora Rose Siewing
Parents: Kruiz and Sarah Siewing, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 11 oz. Length: 19½ in. Siblings: Quade Siewing. Grandparents: Steve and Terry McGree, Butte; David and Dori Siewing, Saco. Great-grandparents: Rose Phyfield, Butte; Leo and Anna Lou Bergtou, Saco.
June 2
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Aquila Steven Prince
Parents: Britney and Josh Prince. Weight: 7 lbs., 6.6 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Zion and Tenleigh Prince. Grandparents: Nick and Lori Cook, Anaconda; Chauntelle and Don Prince, Bozeman. Great-grandparents: Ted and Joanie Cook, Anaconda; Nancy Pendlebury, Blackfoot, Idaho; Mary Prince, Bozeman.