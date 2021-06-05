Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

Area Births

April 19

Parents: Nathan and Katilyn Fleury, Butte. Weight: (Finley) 6 lbs., 5 oz., (Paesley) 5 lbs. 15 oz. Length: (Finley) 18½ in., (Paesley) 18 in. Siblings: Kinsley Rae Fleury. Grandparents: Greg and Donna Payne, Butte; Harlan and Jaki Penninger, Billings; Scott and Brenda McGeorge, Spokane, Washington; Steve and Jacque Fleury, Spokane. Great-grandparents: Jim and Lupe Kelley, San Jose, California; Sharon Smith, Spokane, Washington; Dick and Joanne Reisbig, Billings.