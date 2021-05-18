Recent Butte, Anaconda births listed

Area Births
April 15
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Nora Jean McCaughey
Parents: Marcus and Jessie McCaughey, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 9 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Margo Helen McCaughey. Grandparents: Dan and Kim Steele, Butte; Paul and Andi McCaughey, Butte. Great-grandparents: Georgia Quilici, Butte.
April 17
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Aubrey Marcus Doherty
Parents: Shane Doherty and Jessica Reehl, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 11 oz. Length: 20¾ in. Siblings: Millie Doherty. Grandparents: Kevin and Tina Doherty, Butte; Marc Reehl, Helena; Mark and Lynae Ryckman, East Helena. Great-grandparents: Donna Garrick; Don and Betty Shaw.
April 17
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Gia Lori Jodel Petroni
Parents: Joe and Jessica Petroni, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 3 oz. Length: 19½ in. Siblings: Lene, Joci and Olivia. Grandparents: Joe and Jodel Petroni, Butte; Dan Nugent, Butte; Dale Holmes, Butte. Great-grandparents: Gerry Green, Butte; Jean Nugent, Butte.
April 19
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Randi Rose Miller
Parents: Randy Miller and Joslynn Barry, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 7 oz. Length: 19¼ in. Siblings: Kayden Barry, Rhyder Barry and Hayden Barry. Grandparents: Josh Barry and Kelly Hazel, Butte; LaDonna Kneedler, Missoula. Great-grandparents: Norma and Jack Queer, Butte; Betty Gilles, Boulder; Carolyn Conner; Della Miller, Oklahoma.
April 19
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Kolbie Joann Renz
Parents: Christopher and Kortni Renz, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 11 oz. Length: 20¼ in. Siblings: Kelton Renz. Grandparents: Kurt and Toni Kremer, Butte; Joe and Chris Renz, Butte. Great-grandparents: Ray and Barb Kremer, Butte; Leroy and Jerry Gerry, Butte; Don and Vicki Renz, Butte; Pat and Joann Coyne, Butte.
May 1
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Kambrey Audrey Belle Amberg
Parents: Jacob and Marissa Amberg. Weight: 6 lbs., 3.6 oz. Length: 19¾ in. Siblings: Kinsley Rose Amberg, Kymber Elana Robin Amberg, Jackson, Micheal Spivey. Grandparents: Hope and Michael Berg; Shawna and Ross Donaldson, Garry and Terri Amberg; Ronald Traynor. Great-grandparents: Judy Finley; Audrey and Jim Amberg; Mike and Irene Champine, Yolanda and Ralph Gallardo.
May 6
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: John Michael Bradshaw
Parents: Meg and Bryan Bradshaw. Weight: 8 lbs., 4 oz. Length: 20½ in. Siblings: Jim, Joe and Hugh. Grandparents: Debbie and Stan Swiatkowski, Butte; Rose Marie and Clair Bradshaw, Deer Lodge.
May 7
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Hazael Jeanette Miller
Parents: Brian Richard and Becky Q’Jette Miller. Weight: 6 lbs., 12.4 oz. Length: 19½ in. Siblings: Isaack Zachariah Miller, Madisen Jane Miller, Jonah Jeffery Miller, Ezekiel Isaac Neff and Keziah Q’Jette Miller. Grandparents: Jeffery Michael and Julie Ann Miller; Hendon Jerone and Karen Jo Whitworth. Great-grandparents: Alvin Williams and Jeanette Hopkins; Richard and Rose Miller; Everett and Opal Ruth Leedom; Hassel Hendon Whitworth; Edith Joyce Whitworth.
May 9
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Remy Ann Lince
Parents: Liz McCloskey and Jeremiah Lince, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 3 oz. Length: 19 in. Grandparents: Clay and Kay McCloskey, Butte; Alan Lince, Silver Star; Kim Lince, Butte. Great-grandparents: Arlen and Shirley McCloskey, Butte; Dave Sickler, Great Falls; Erlene Boulter, Salt Lake City, Utah; Carol Lince, Silver Star; Donna Kennady, Deer Lodge.
May 10
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Delaney Marie Southwick
Parents: Samantha and Orlin Southwick. Weight: 5 lbs., 9 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Gunther, Orlin and Nathan. Grandparents: Mike and Lisa McCormack; Pam and Orlen Southwick. Great-grandparents: Dianne Carr; Sharon McCormack.
May 11
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Creed Mason Lundwall
Parents: John and Angela Lundwall, Butte. Weight: 8 lbs., 3 oz. Length: 21 in. Grandparents: Dave and B.J. Lundwall, Butte; Terry and LeRita McKeever, Loma. Great-grandparents: Ron and Jan Lewis, Bozeman; Lyle McKeever, Loma.
May 12
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Theo Daniel Bristol
Parents: Megan and Brant Bristol, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 2 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Beckam Bristol and Coyer Bristol. Grandparents: Bob and Meg Bristol, Butte; Dan and Carrie Holland, Butte. Great-grandparents: Jon Bristol, Butte; Tricia Torgersen, Butte.