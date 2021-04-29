Recent births listed

Parents: Abby Stanberry and Adam Cook. Weight: 6 lbs., 3.1 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Nevaeha Cook and Tytan Cook. Grandparents: Steve and Patty Stanberry, Anaconda; Vern and Barb Cook, Anaconda. Great-grandparents: Jack and Juanita Roche, Anaconda; Ted and Joan Cook, Anaconda; Peggy Stanberry, Joplin; Frank and Sharon Bennett, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

April 26

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Ava Elizabeth Armstrong

Parents: Haley Headley and Daniel Armstrong. Weight: 5 lbs., 9.8 oz. Length: 19 in. Grandparents: Mary and Gary Armstrong; Cherie Headley.

April 26

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Daisy Ann Villasenor

Parents: Mikael and Hannah Villasenor. Weight: 7 lbs., 11 oz. Length: 20½ in. Siblings: Sean Villasenor. Grandparents: Art and Krystal Villasenor, Anaconda; Ron and Kim Pickinpaugh, Rialto, California; Kamrin and Craig Johnson, Victorville, California. Great-grandparents: Cal and Donna Kostelecky, Anaconda; Gary and Sue Kovach, Fontana, California.

