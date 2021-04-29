Recent births listed

Area births
April 12
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Owen Everest Flint
Parents: Justin and Katie Flint, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 15 oz. Length: 21 in.
April 13
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Cade Scott LeProwse
Parents: Jered and Cassandra LeProwse. Weight: 8 lbs., 5.4 oz. Length: 20¾ in. Siblings: McKinley and Cole LeProwse. Grandparents: Joseph and Lori Harvey; Walt and Terie LeProwse. Great-grandparents: Carol Harvey.
April 16
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Nicole Garcia Walter
Parents: Jon and Yera Walter. Weight: 6 lbs., 4 oz. Length: 18 in. Siblings: Yerita Walter. Grandparents: Tom and Marilyn, Sheridan; Ricardo Garcia and Florentina Villanueva, Nayarit, Mexico. Great-grandparents: Shirley Magnus, Sheridan; Petra Cardoso, Nayarit, Mexico; Juan Garcia, Nayarit, Mexico.
April 16
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Zaelyn Jo Walsh
Parents: Amerlyn and Brian Walsh. Weight: 7 lbs., 0.5 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Cade Walsh. Grandparents: the late Annette Dean; the late Randy Dean; Edna Dean; Frank and Marie Walsh, Butte. Great-grandparents: Barbara Dean, Livingston.
April 20
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: River Calvin Trainor
Parents: Bryan Trainor and Christina Lona. Weight: 7 lbs., 6.5 oz. Length: 19½ in. Siblings: Kassidy Trainor, Lindsay Trainor, McKenzy Trainor, Timber Trainor Schilton Schillo. Grandparents: The late Julia Shay; Calvin and Terri Trainor, Anaconda. Great-grandparents: the late Patricia Hunt; the late Melvin and Martha Trainor; the late Linda Riding.
April 21
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Kace Christopher Cook
Parents: Abby Stanberry and Adam Cook. Weight: 6 lbs., 3.1 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Nevaeha Cook and Tytan Cook. Grandparents: Steve and Patty Stanberry, Anaconda; Vern and Barb Cook, Anaconda. Great-grandparents: Jack and Juanita Roche, Anaconda; Ted and Joan Cook, Anaconda; Peggy Stanberry, Joplin; Frank and Sharon Bennett, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
April 26
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Ava Elizabeth Armstrong
Parents: Haley Headley and Daniel Armstrong. Weight: 5 lbs., 9.8 oz. Length: 19 in. Grandparents: Mary and Gary Armstrong; Cherie Headley.
April 26
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Daisy Ann Villasenor
Parents: Mikael and Hannah Villasenor. Weight: 7 lbs., 11 oz. Length: 20½ in. Siblings: Sean Villasenor. Grandparents: Art and Krystal Villasenor, Anaconda; Ron and Kim Pickinpaugh, Rialto, California; Kamrin and Craig Johnson, Victorville, California. Great-grandparents: Cal and Donna Kostelecky, Anaconda; Gary and Sue Kovach, Fontana, California.