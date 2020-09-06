× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Butte's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Luana and Leonard Mickelson

Luana and Leonard Mickelson of Butte celebrated 60 years of marriage Sept. 3.

The couple wed Sept. 3, 1960, at the Butte Unity Church.

Luana and Leonard both attended Grant School and graduated from Butte High School. Leonard also attended Northern Montana College and spent his entire working career with the Montana Power. Luana worked at J&J Floral.

The couple has two sons, Gregg and Glenn; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

