Luana and Leonard Mickelson
Luana and Leonard Mickelson of Butte celebrated 60 years of marriage Sept. 3.
The couple wed Sept. 3, 1960, at the Butte Unity Church.
Luana and Leonard both attended Grant School and graduated from Butte High School. Leonard also attended Northern Montana College and spent his entire working career with the Montana Power. Luana worked at J&J Floral.
The couple has two sons, Gregg and Glenn; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
