BUTTE — Anaconda-Deer Lodge County voters passed two levies Tuesday: an elementary levy for $198,596 and a high school levy for $94,999. They also elected Matt Ives and incumbent Kevin Patrick to two school board trustee positions with three-year terms.

“It's a great day to be a copperhead and we are really appreciative,” Anaconda School District Superintendent John Sullivan said in a Facebook post Thursday. “With the vote now comes the work; as a school district, we promise to work hard and fulfill our responsibilities of providing a quality education for our students, this vote of confidence can be a catalyst for future success for us.”

Voters approved the levy for the elementary district with 1,387 votes or 62% of the votes for and 837 against. The high school district levy passed by 1401, or 63% for and 837 against.

As for the trustees, Kevin Patrick got the most with 1,112 votes (26.7%), Matt Ives got 1,111 (26.67%), Sam Jovanovich got 978 votes (23.48%) and Kevin Morley, a previous incumbent, got 965 (23.17%).

There were 2,238 total votes cast.

Anaconda Junior/Senior High School Principal Erik Swanson said that while he was confident the levies would pass, he was surprised by the margin by which they passed, and thought it would be closer.

“I think it really shows how we’re rebuilding relationships with the community and that the community has confidence in us as a district,” Swanson said. “As an educator, I’m so very appreciative of their confidence and support of us as a dstrict.”

The High School District tax will increase about $8.52 annually per $100,000 of a home's assessed market value, according to the Anaconda School District’s website.

The Elementary School District tax will increase about $18.40 annually per $100,000 of a home's assessed market value.

This is the first levy the Anaconda School District has passed or voted on in 20 years, Swanson previously told The Standard.

The district took two hits to its funding. A Tax Increment Financing District was sunset, which meant a cut of $450,000. Then, a contract with AWARE that brought 30–40 students to the district was also terminated.

These two things, paired with the slow decrease in enrollment at Anaconda School District over the past few years, equals a dwindling budget because the budget is determined by the number of students attending the schools.

In a previous interview with The Standard, Swanson said if the levy didn’t pass, the school district would be facing large budget cuts that would at least indirectly affect the students.