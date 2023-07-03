Emergency responders were dispatched Saturday around 8:15 p.m. to the report of an ATV crash on the Red Lion Road northeast of Georgetown Lake.

An Anaconda man was declared dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Granite County Sheriff’s Office.

A preliminary investigation indicates the man was thrown from the vehicle and died from blunt force trauma, according to the news release.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash continues.

No additional details were available Monday.