It is enticing to frame this story about the EPA as one of David and Goliath, of the amoral entity versus the little guy. We should bear in mind that many of the people who have worked on Butte’s Superfund cleanup live in this community and raise their families here. It’s also important to remember that mining today is much cleaner than in the past.

Communicating scientific issues effectively can be difficult and it is something that we, the science community, need to get better at. Science is a process that has been built by learning from the mistakes of those who came before. Skipping steps in that process means your results may not be reliable. It’s dangerous to publicly claim that your results provide more evidence than they do (example: the anti-vax movement).

You may have heard “correlation does not equal causation.” Just because two things occur together doesn’t mean that one caused the other. In epidemiology, we have to do a lot of groundwork before we can talk about causation. “Confirmation bias” is when we have already decided on a conclusion, and make the evidence suit that belief while ignoring evidence of alternate explanations.

Broadly, “correlation does not equal causation” and confirmation bias are the problems with the studies of McDermott, Hailer and Barry mentioned in the article. I believe they have good intentions, but don’t have enough context for the routes of toxins into the body and the complexity of causes of illness. Their studies do not provide the evidence they claim.

McDermott & Hailer’s meconium study states levels in Butte “1650-1900 times higher in [copper, manganese and zinc]” than in South Carolina. Looking at the study and comparing with similar studies, it is my belief that one researcher used micrograms/kg and the other used micrograms/gram. Copper, manganese and zinc are ingested quite easily in a normal diet and in fact are necessary for health.

Hailer’s study found greater levels of arsenic in hair samples in Butte compared to those in Bozeman. She acknowledges that elevated levels in air quality samples could be explained by wildfire smoke but doesn’t attribute the same explanation to the arsenic in the hair.

Barry observed concerning rates for “diseases of the digestive system, diabetes and renal failure.” Each of these would more likely be associated with changes in diet, for example, shifting to more fast foods and processed foods.

Our cancer rates can vary wildly over time due to small numbers. Also, where a case gets counted can be complicated. Say they live in Butte at the time of diagnosis, but the exposure occurred somewhere else.

I have cancer data from 2005-2019 comparing Butte-Silver Bow to the rest of Montana. The years are grouped into 2005-09, 2010-14, and 2015-19.

Overall, we were significantly higher in 05-09. No difference in 10-14 & 15-19.

Prostate cancer is higher in 10-14. No difference in 05-09 or 15-19.

Lung & Bronchus cancers would be associated with toxic air pollutants. There is no difference for 2005-2019.

Melanomas would be associated with arsenic exposure. We are significantly lower in 05-09. No difference for 10-14 or 15-19.

Brain & CNS cancers are significantly higher for 15-19, but not 05-09 or 10-14. This is an area of interest for me. However, this group varies in type and causes. We cannot conclude anything regarding the relationship between the environment and this difference in cancer rates at this time.

I am the county epidemiologist. If there were something to pursue here, I wouldn’t bury it because it would make my career. I will continue to spend every day investigating possible issues and you’ll be the first to know of a genuine concern. My interest is always and purely the health of the population. From what I see, I am far more concerned about exposures like vaping and injection drugs, homelessness and poor diets than I am concerned with environmental toxins. Let’s stop trying to create problems where there aren’t any and put the energy and resources into solving the problems we do have.