Alder Creek and Trail Creek fires remain high priority wildfires

The Alder Creek Fire west of Wise River and the Trail Creek Fire west of Wisdom remained top priority wildfires Thursday in both the region and nation.
That’s according to a host of criteria weighed by the National Multi-Agency Coordinating Group and the Northern Rockies Multi-Agency Coordinating Group, known as the GMAC Group.
The former considers criteria across major geographic areas, such as the Northern Rockies or the Northwest. The GMAC Group focuses on the Northern Rockies.
“Their goal is to look at the fires we have and prioritize them,” said Seth Carbonari, a fire management officer for the U.S. Forest Service who has been working the Alder Creek Fire.
“It’s kind of a complex task, without a doubt,” he said.
For now, the Northern Rockies is the highest priority geographic region in the United States based on the number of fires, their complexity and the threats they pose.
The GMAC Group’s activation during fire season can be linked to a need to prioritize fires due to competition for scarce resources – which is certainly the case this summer.
Priority setting focuses first on assessing a wildfire’s threat to public and firefighter safety, according to the GMAC Group.
The group’s analysis also considers the size of a fire and its growth potential and associated risks to communities, to infrastructure, to commercial and residential structures, to historic and cultural resources, to powerlines and natural resources. It also reviews whether evacuations are in effect or looming.
The Alder Creek Fire is said to pose a risk to more than 200 primary structures. The Trail Creek Fire has threatened historic and cultural resources at the Big Hole National Battlefield west of Wisdom.
Carbonari said road closures can be considered too when prioritizing fires. And Highway 43 has been closed at times due to Trail Creek Fire activity.
Fire officials consider what it would mean to a community, such as Wise River, if a wildfire caused major damage, he said.
The National Multi-Agency Coordinating Group includes representatives from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Indian Affairs, National Park Service, Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Federal Emergency Management Administration and the National Association of State Foresters.
The GMAC Group’s roster include federal officials and representatives from state agencies. Group members hail from Montana, Idaho, North Dakota and portions of South Dakota and Wyoming.
In the perfect world, designation as a top priority wildfire would yield access to additional resources to fight the fire. Carbonari said this year resources are spread especially thin.