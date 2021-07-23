Alder Creek and Trail Creek fires remain high priority wildfires

The Alder Creek Fire west of Wise River and the Trail Creek Fire west of Wisdom remained top priority wildfires Thursday in both the region and nation.

That’s according to a host of criteria weighed by the National Multi-Agency Coordinating Group and the Northern Rockies Multi-Agency Coordinating Group, known as the GMAC Group.

The former considers criteria across major geographic areas, such as the Northern Rockies or the Northwest. The GMAC Group focuses on the Northern Rockies.

“Their goal is to look at the fires we have and prioritize them,” said Seth Carbonari, a fire management officer for the U.S. Forest Service who has been working the Alder Creek Fire.

“It’s kind of a complex task, without a doubt,” he said.

For now, the Northern Rockies is the highest priority geographic region in the United States based on the number of fires, their complexity and the threats they pose.

The GMAC Group’s activation during fire season can be linked to a need to prioritize fires due to competition for scarce resources – which is certainly the case this summer.