Lavrene Combo Softball Invitational
Hamilton 14, Miles City 3
Lockwood 21, Deer Lodge 7
Columbia Falls 10, Butte JV 6
Stevensville 3, Livingston 0
Miles City 4, Billings Central 3
Billings Central 6, Lewistown 1
Corvallis 15, Deer Lodge 10
Browning 22, Livingston 2
Stevensville 14, Butte Central 12*
Billings Central 11, Florence 3
Columbia Falls 20, Lockwood 11
