Addressing plastic pollution

Flathead Lake is now polluted with micro plastics. I spend a lot of time on the lake and have also seen a significant increase in other plastic pollution such as shopping bags and plastic bottles floating in the lake. In 2021, Rep. Mark Nolan (R-Bigfork), rushed through HB 407, which banned local cities and municipalities from regulating the use of single-use plastics, the same products that are already polluting Nolan’s own Flathead Lake and Montana’s roadsides. Why would Nolan want to keep polluting Flathead Lake? Do lakeside communities want plastic pollution in their waters? HB 407 was passed under the rationale that any one-time plastic use regulations should be statewide, rather than under local control. So Flathead Lake communities like Polson, Bigfork and others can’t address the lake’s plastic problem unless far removed communities like Circle or Sidney also want to address plastic pollution?