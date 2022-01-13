At the Town Pump Charitable Foundation, we work with non-profit groups and governmental agencies across the state who are committed to making Montana a better place to live. Many of these groups work on very limited budgets and are dependent on volunteers to fulfill their mission. We are in awe of the work these groups do.

Over the next several pages, we highlight the work of some of the organizations listed below who receive financial support from the Town Pump Charitable Foundation.

We hope you will enjoy reading about these groups and appreciate their commitment to making Montana a better place to live. Included with each spotlight is contact information for each organization, should you want to learn more about the organization or wish to support them through donations of time or money.

Additional grants awarded in 2021 - totaling $805,850

Anaconda

• Anaconda Community Foundation Community, Counseling, and Correctional Services, Inc.

• Pintler Pets

Belgrade

• Belgrade Senior Center

Belt

• Belt Food Bank

Big Timber

• Four Winds Ministries

Billings

• Adult Resource Alliance

• Angela's Piazza

• Chinook Horses

• GFWC Billings Junior Women's Club

• Children's Foundation

• Gratitude in Action

• Horses Spirits Healing, Inc. Newman PTA

• P. E. A. K. S.

Boulder

• Boulder River Carousel & Amusements, Inc.

Bozeman

• Bozeman High School

• Children's Museum of Bozeman, Inc.

• Family Promise of Gallatin Valley

• Greater Gallatin United Way

• HAVEN

• Montana Independent Living Project

• Sage Gardeners

Butte

• Action, Inc.

• Butte Central Catholic High School

• Butte Rescue Mission

• Butte-Silver Bow Council on Aging

• Career Futures, Inc. Child Bridge, Inc.

• Connecting for a Cancer Cure

• I-15 / I-90 Search Rescue

• MainStreet Uptown Butte

• Montana Tech Foundation

• New Hope Pregnancy Clinic

• Orphan Girl Children's Theatre

• The Butte Literacy Program

• The Mother Lode Theatre

• United Way of Butte & Anaconda

Carter

• Chouteau County Cancer Support Group

Columbia Falls

• Badrock Fire & QRU

Culbertson

• Roosevelt Memorial Healthcare Foundation

• Town of Culbertson

Deer Lodge

• Powell County High School

• Dillon Beaverhead Community Wood Bank Ministry, Inc.

• New Hope Pregnancy Support Center of Dillon

Eureka

• Tobacco Valley Board of History

Fairfield

• Town of Fairfield

• Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department

Geraldine

• Geraldine Community Ambulance

Glendive

• Friends of Makoshika

• Makoshika Wellness, Inc.

Great Falls

• Alliance for Youth, Inc.

• Electric City Lions Club

• Great Falls Clinic Legacy Foundation

• Great Falls Scottish Rite

• Childhood Language Clinic

• Kelly's Closet

• Sunburst Unlimited, Inc.

• United Way of Cascade County

• YWCA - Great Falls

Hamilton

• Laundry Love Hamilton

• Sapphire Community Health

Havre

• Havre Lions Parents Swim Club

• Plant A Seed READ

Helena

• Career Training Institute

• Florence Crittenton Home & Services

• Helena Public Schools

• Helena Symphony

• Helena YMCA

• Lewis and Clark Literacy Council

• Mending Waters Montana

• Montana History Center

• Montana Veterans Foundation

• Options Clinic

• Prickly Pear Fireworks

• The Alex Foundation

• The Angel Fund

• Vigilante District - Boy Scouts of America

Kalispell

• Alano Club of Kalispell, Inc.

• Flathead Warming Center

• Greater Valley Health Center

• Human Therapy on Horseback

• Samaritan House

• Youth Dynamics

Lakeside

• Habitat for Humanity of Flathead Valley

Laurel

• Laurel American Legion Auxiliary

• Laurel Hometown Troops

• Laurel Montana Community Foundation, Inc.

Lavina

• Lavina Public School

Livingston

• ASPEN

• Friends of the Community, Inc.

Marion

• Marion School

Missoula

• Boys & Girls Club of Missoula County

• Brain Injury Alliance of Montana

• Center for Music by People with Disabilities

• Families First Learning Lab

• Foundation for Community Health

• Garden City Harvest

• Habitat for Humanity Missoula

• Missoula Aging Services Missoula Education Foundation

• Missoula MOR4Kids

• Mountain Home

• Montana Red Willow Learning Center

• River of Life Ministries

• Soft Landing Missoula

• St. Paul Lutheran Church

• Watson Children's Shelter

• YWCA Missoula

Philipsburg

• Braach Shepherds 4 Veterans, Inc.

Plains

• Church on the Move

• Plains-Paradise Senior Citizens Association

Red Lodge

• Red Lodge Area Community Foundation

• Red Lodge Senior Club

Rocky Boy

• Essential Eats

Ronan

• SAFE Harbor

Roundup

• Roundup Evangelical Bible Church

Shelby

• Northern Transit Interlocal

• Youth Dynamics, Inc.

Sheridan

• Firewood Bank of the Ruby Valley

• Sheridan Wrestling Club

St. Ignatius

• Lake County Community Support

Stevensville

• Coding for Kids

• Stevensville Garden Club

Townsend

• STOKE

Statewide

• CASA of Montana

• Homeward for Heroes

• K9 Care Montana, Inc.

• Leadership Montana

• Montana Association for the Blind

• Montana Cattlemen's Association Foundation

• Montana East-West Shrine Game

• Montana Hope Project

• No Kid Hungry

• Montana - DPHHS Producer Partnership

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0