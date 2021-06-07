7 Bedroom Home in Butte - $829,000

WHOA! An amazing Montana property at an amazing price. This unique property is a horse-lover’s and sportsman’s dream providing private access to National Forest lands for prime hunting and riding. This 20 acre property has custom touches throughout. The 7 bed, 4.5 bath home, and land, have been completely updated to make it a highly desirable property. The home features in-floor radiant heat throughout. A large open floor plan including main level master with French doors out to the huge wraparound deck to enjoy the sweeping views. The basement is designed to accommodate a full kitchen and washer/dryer. With a separate entrance there is potential for an apartment or AirBnb. Interior updates include new appliances, paint throughout the home, gas fireplace & large mantle, kitchen island with rustic corrugated tin & new granite top, corrugated tin accent wainscoting, and a wood panel accent wall. Exterior updates include a round pen, riding arena, large shop, outdoor fireplace, and more! View More