This house is bigger than it looks with 6 large bedrooms and 3 full baths. The owners have just finished the basement and it's stunning! Located in the Buffalo Estates which is close to amenities but still feels like you're in the country. Enjoy the open concept floor plan with the master suit and laundry on the main level.
6 Bedroom Home in Butte - $670,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
As of Monday afternoon, Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement has four new officers. The new recruits are Blake Kraus, Tylor Doherty, Connor Miller…
Butte police officers were kept busy Friday night as several disturbances were reported near the Spirit of Columbia Gardens Carousel at Stodden Park.
The state transportation department has settled with a now-shuttered Butte construction company for half a million dollars after the company said its business was blackballed on the state website.
For 24 years, the BSW Thrift Store has served the Butte community.
Kaylin Janna Spindler, 19, of Butte, along with an unnamed 17-year-old girl, were arrested late Sunday night for reportedly assaulting a 20-ye…
UPDATED: Man who admits rapes in Butte gets deferred sentence; prosecutor says victims support outcome
A former Montana Tech football player who admitted raping two women in Butte will do no prison time and could get the crime expunged from his …
The county’s plans to demolish a long-vacant, crumbling building in Uptown Butte have expanded to include two adjacent buildings on East Park …
A Butte band is competing nationwide for a chance to perform at “Welcome to Rockville’’ May 19-22 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona…