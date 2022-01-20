6 Bedroom Home in Butte - $646,000

Beautiful Home on 3.79 acres in the Homestake Meadows Subdivision. Enjoy the peaceful life with views and space in this beautiful 6 bedroom 3 bath constructed home. The kitchen with it's Granite Counter Tops and upgraded Gas Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher provides a welcoming setting in spending time cooking and baking while visiting with family and friends in the adjoining dining area. The large master bedroom offers many options for furnishings and the walk-in closet and master bath makes it your own little world to get away in. Did I mention the gas on demand Water Heater makes sure you won't run out of hot water. The property is landscaped with underground sprinkling, trees, fire-pit, rotunda and did I mention Elk visit this property occasionally. Call you realtor today to view this property! **Agents see "Agents Remarks"