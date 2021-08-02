From the minute you turn off Beef Trail Road you immediately know you are driving into something special. The first thing you will notice is how PRIVATE the setting is, with gorgeous, panoramic views of all of the different mountain ranges. The horse barn, corral and 65 acres makes this an absolute magical setting. The paved road to the house and circular driveway makes for very easy access. In 27 years of real estate I have never represented a more spectacular home. With over 10,000 square feet on two levels there is plenty of room for any possibility. There is not a room in this home that does not have a spectacular view! The heart of the home has the most incredible terrarium that emits soothing energy throughout.
6 Bedroom Home in Butte - $6,700,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Oklahoma man says it started over a Montana man’s slights about Oklahoma football and cowboy boots.
A 45-year-old Spokane man drove a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban eastbound in the westbound lane on Interstate 90 early Saturday and the resulting co…
The sixth group of five weekly winners took home a total of $35,000 in Thursday’s Butte-Silver Bow COVID-19 Vaccine Sweepstakes ceremony at th…
Two new Butte-Silver Bow police officers were sworn in Monday by Judge Robert Whelan.
Stan Strizic stood Tuesday evening with a group of firefighters stationed near his home off the Pioneer Mountains Scenic Byway south of Wise River.
A 68-year-old Butte woman was seriously injured in a dramatic crash on I-90 in the city Sunday morning.
- Updated
The video shows Dan Bailey standing close to Tucker Carlson and calling the television personality "the worst human being known to mankind."